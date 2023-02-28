East Texas Baptist University inducted 71 students into the prestigious Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society (ALD) during a ceremony at ETBU’s Chapel on the Hill on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
A national honor society, ALD distinguishes first-year academic success with invitations to join extended only to students who obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher during the first semester of their freshman year.
Among those in attendance for the ceremony were ALD Advisor, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Thomas Sanders, ALD Advisor and Student Success Specialist Vanessa Johnston, ALD President Josue Lopez Rivas, ALD Vice President Hannah Kelley, ALD Secretary Toni Tamborello, and ALD Treasurer Mary Ellis.
The university has inducted 202 members since the installation of the ETBU chapter of Alpha Lambda Delta in March 2021.
“Conventional wisdom and research show that when students start strong in their first semester and year, they are more likely to finish and finish strong,” said Sanders. “ALD celebrates the strong start of our freshmen students.”
ALD holds over 280 chapters nationwide, with over one million students initiated. ALD members enjoy the benefits of joining a community of scholars committed to academic excellence, receiving scholarships with $211,000 awarded each year from ALD headquarters, the opportunity to give back to the community through service projects and volunteerism, and the chance to build on strengths and develop effective communication and leadership skills.
“It’s been amazing to serve alongside my peers in ALD and experience firsthand the joy that serving others brings,” said Hannah Kelley. “It has been so encouraging to surround myself with people who are just as driven and passionate about learning as I am. In addition, ALD has allowed me to grow in my ability to speak publicly about my love for the Lord and surround myself with students with similar passions.”
East Texas Baptist inducted the following students into the Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society:
Timothy Anderson, Madelyn Best, Skylar Bussing, Kaitlyn Causey, Madison Chandler, Baylie Colston, Cheyenne Conway, Shyan Darr, Annika Demuth, Phoebe Dunham, Levi Endris, Hunter Foster, Mallory Golden, Moriah Golden, Sydney Green, Gianna Hernandez, Logan Herren, Isabelle Hodge, Katie Hogg, Connor Jones, Brooke Kelley, Salina Kilmer, Viktoriia Kozachok, Kristin Kruger, Jessica Kuhlmann, Julia Lamb, Mackenzie Lawrence, Abigail Lee, Jeremy Lejeune, Madelene Lewis, Aaron Lovelady, Abigail Lucas, Ruby Luce, Mckenzie Manning, Daniel Martin, Melissa Martinez-Chavez, Caylee Mayfield, Katie Melton, Madyson Melton, Kaitlyn Moore, Nathaniel Morris, Graycee Mosley, Samantha Nguyen, Anna Olavarrieta, Emma Overla, Jolie Parker, Taylor Poore, Faith Pratt, Alexis Purcell, Antonia Redfern, Madison Reid, Nikolas Roudkovski, Angela Sanchez, Neelie Schiel, McKenzie Schroer, Maryam Sharafeldin, Apollo Sharpe, Bailey Smith, Chelsea Stiles, Gracyn Stroman, Neiman Sullen, Shelby Tennant, Drew Van Wyk, Sofia Vovk, Edward Washington, Lilli Wehmeyer, Dylan Welch, Nixon Whitaker, Darby Woodrum, Hannah Wrinkle and Eliana Zepeda.