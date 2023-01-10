While the exterior of the old Capital One Building in downtown Marshall may look the same, big changes are coming to the interior of the building. East Texas Baptist University is making big strides in its planned Synergy Park project, which is scheduled to be finished in February this year.
The project itself will encompass all four floors of the building, with a total remodel being executed on the interior of the building to house a variety of businesses, nonprofits, college classes and much more.
“We want to be in the business of planting seeds here, and seeing what we can grow in Marshall,” ETBU President Blair Blackburn said.
Scott McCurdy, university president assistant and project manager, said that the first floor of the old bank building will feature office space for rent, with short and long term leases available through ETBU’s planned work-ship program.
“We truly believe that work done the right way can be a form of worship, so we look to combine those two things to offer that space for the community here,” McCurdy said.
The concept for the space is to offer affordable, professional spaces for upstart businesses or small business that provide them a wide range of services as well as an ideal location in downtown Marshall.
The spaces are all inclusive, furnished, and don’t require additional utilities to manage. Support services for upstart business are also provided by ETBU, through student employees.
The second floor of the building project will feature a number of nonprofit organizations with working office space, which will also have student workers along with full time staff for support at the building.
The third floor of the project will feature additional business and offices, as well as a large boardroom, which will be fully converted into an event space.
McCurdy said that the space will be available for rent for parties and other get togethers, and will feature a full kitchen with ETBU catering made available at the park.
Additional speech and language support services will also be available for ETBU students on the third floor of the planned building.
“We want to offer a space that both offers tenants the support that they need, while also opening our students up to new experiences, in a way that creates synergy in the community,” Blackburn said.
Blackburn stated that the majority of the space for the planned building is already being leased, with the entire second and third floor office spaces currently being leased.
Only two office locations on the ground floor of the Synergy Park building are yet to be leased out, with McCurdy stating that the university was waiting to make more progress on the spaces before marketing the openings.
“The majority of the rest of the spaces have gone out, basically by word of mouth,” he said, “There is a lot of excitement surrounding this project already.”
Additional space in the building is being designated to adult education, continuing education, work force training and much more through ETBU.
The new project will also feature a variety of amenities for its members, including an arcade area and fitness center.
Blackburn emphasized that the real value of the planned project is the opportunities the space will provide for the community to grow together, cultivating new ideas and even offering ETBU students a glimpse into their professional futures.
“The reason we called this project Synergy Park is because that is really what we want to create here, a synergy between businesses and nonprofits, industry leaders and everyone else in the Marshall community,” Blackburn said.
The university of also in the process of developing the Grand Social, a large privately-owned park space ETBU plans to create across from Synergy Park on Lafayette Street.
The space, once complete, will be the largest dedicated outdoor green space in downtown Marshall, with the goal of the project to continue to invest in both the downtown area and the community.