East Texas Baptist University has been named to Phi Theta Kappa’s 2023 Transfer Honor Roll, an honor society for two year colleges.
Phi Theta Kappa’s (PTK) Transfer Honor Roll recognizes the institutional commitment and investment of resources to support transfer students in higher education. This focuses on the success in transfer pathway development for students.
“God has a unique path for each of our students, and our role is to help students follow that path,” said ETBU Vice President for Enrollment Jeremy Johnston. “The Transfer Honor Roll affirms the work the transfer admissions counselors are doing to help students enroll at ETBU.”
The PTK Transfer Honor Roll selection process was based on the National Student Clearinghouse analysis and data provided through the institutions’ profile on the PTK online portal, PTK Connect, which helps students to find best-fit colleges and career pathways. This data includes information on admissions practices, student cost of attendance, campus life, recruitment practices, degree completions and student reviews.
In 2023, PTK named only 208 colleges and universities across the United States to the Transfer Honor Roll. This year marks ETBU’s sixth consecutive year to receive the recognition, beginning in 2018. The award recognized ETBU as one of the most transfer-friendly colleges in the nation.
“The goal of most students attending community college is a bachelor’s degree, but few do because of financial barriers and the complexities of the transfer process,” said President and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner. “We are proud to recognize the exceptional colleges and universities that go above and beyond to create accessible pathways to bachelor’s degree completion for community college transfer students.”
An estimated 84 percent of transfer students who are part of PTK receive merit-based financial aid. ETBU currently offers an $11,000 scholarship to every PTK transfer student in an effort to ease the transition into a four-year university.
Phi Theta Kappa was established in 1918 and now has a presence on around 1,300 community college campuses across 11 nations around the world. In 1929, the American Association of Community Colleges recognized PTK as the official honor society for two-year colleges. Since their inception, more than 3.8 million students have been inducted with around 250,000 active members in the United State’s community colleges.
“We have been intentional in reaching transfer students and it’s an honor to be recognized by Phi Theta Kappa,” said Johnston.