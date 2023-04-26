Mollie Ditmar, a secondary math education major at ETBU, was recognized as the 76th annual Senior Girl Call-Out following a vote by faculty and staff.
As a student at ETBU and member of their Women’s Basketball team, Mollie Dittmar of Buffalo was “called out” at this year’s 76th Annual Senior Girl Call-Out due to her display of exemplary Christian values, social consciousness, personal poise, academic achievement and spiritual vision.
“I’ve been challenged and encouraged in my faith, in my schooling, and in my extracurricular activities,” Dittmar said. “When I look back at the 18-year-old girl who walked into her dorm room for the first time and then think about what I’ve walked through to stand here today, I am in awe of the goodness of God.”
Dittmar has been a member of ETBU’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) leadership team, Tiger Camp leader every fall and was named as the 2022-23 ASC Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year. She teaches weekly at Mobberly Baptist Church for a preschool Connect Group and will be the children’s ministry apprentice this summer. Dittmar plans to pursue a master’s degree in educational leadership at ETBU and plans to be a coach and teach high school or junior high mathematics.
“Mollie is one of the hardest working, most joyful students I have ever had the privilege of teaching,” said Associate Professor of Mathematics Robin Rudd. “She is a Christian example in the classroom and on the basketball court. She leads by example in her commitment to God. The love of God shows in everything she does. She has a passion for teaching and a heart for helping students, and is going to be an exceptional mathematics teacher. She will make a difference in the lives of all the students that she teaches and coaches.”
This year’s 76th annual Senior Girl Call-Out event featured 21 participants alongside underclassmen chosen by the seniors, to which they passed the ideals and traditions of the university on to. In the university’s history over the last 76 years, there have been over 1,000 participants in the ceremony.
“Senior Girl Call-Out is one of our most special events here on the Hill,” said Director of Student Activities Laura Coursey. “Celebrating our senior girls for all their accomplishments and recognizing them for who they are with family and friends is a memory they will hold onto for the rest of their lives. We were honored to select Mollie Ditmar as our 76th Senior Girl Call-Out this year. Mollie is a faithful servant, devoted Christian, loving friend, and exemplary leader on campus. We have been so blessed to have her during her time at ETBU and are excited to see how the Lord will continue to use her to further the Kingdom.”
“Attending ETBU has changed my life forever,” said Dittmar. “I have grown so much in my walk with the Lord here, I’ve made friends that will last a lifetime, and I’ve learned so many amazing things.”