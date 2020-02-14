Special to the News Messenger
East Texas Baptist University’s School of Nursing was recently ranked as the No. 1 BSN program out of the 118 programs evaluated in Texas by the Annual RegisteredNursing.org Registered Nurse (RN) Program State Rankings.
“God has blessed us in so many ways – dedicated faculty and staff, networks of health care providers, community support, and state of the art facilities,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Thomas Sanders said. “Through these and many other gifts, God makes all things possible. This ranking is an example of God’s grace and gifts to prepare nurses for His healing ministry.”
RN Program State Rankings are measured through analyzing the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN) pass rates, or, the percentage of graduates who pass the NCLEX following graduation. Many state boards of nursing use the total overall NCLEX pass rates to determine a nursing program’s ability to produce prepared and equipped students.
“This is such an honor to receive this recognition for our nursing program,” ETBU Dean of the School of Nursing Rebekah Grigsby said. “Our mission at ETBU is to educate our students, and provide them with knowledge and competencies to deliver holistic, high-quality patient-centered care. Our value and emphasis in Christ-centered nursing care is foundational to the excellence in nursing our graduates provide. The success of our program reflects the commitment and hard work of both faculty and students. We celebrate this achievement, and our pursuit of excellence in nursing education continues.”
ETBU’s School of Nursing consistently pursues the highest-quality learning outcomes to educate nurses who will leave the University and move into the community, nation, and world to minister to the needs of the patients they serve in the name of Jesus. With the move to the recently-restored, state-of-the-art education center in the Marshall Grand, East Texas Baptist’s School of Nursing continues its almost 30-year tradition of providing both a cutting-edge and Christ-centered educational experience.
“When we moved to the new building, we saw how much work was put in to create a facility that would now meet the standard of our nursing program,” senior nursing major Chloe Jenkins said. “The Marshall Grand is a good picture of where ETBU’s program is at, because we’ve accomplished so much. It’s so motivating and exciting to be part of the success.”
Over the summer, East Texas Baptist graduates achieved a 100% pass rate on the NCLEX for the fifth consecutive year. The success and growth of the BSN program have paved the way for the creation of a new Master’s of Science in Nursing program, to be offered online in the upcoming Fall 2020 semester.
“East Texas Baptist University’s BSN program continues to grow and thrive, training and equipping professionally skilled nurses, who are called to serve the Kingdom using the healthcare training they receive on the Hill,” ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn said. “As we celebrate this incredible achievement, we are grateful to Dr. Grigsby, Dr. Sanders, and their excellent team of Christian nurse-scholars, who have made the program what it is today, and who are dedicated to teaching, training, and equipping our nursing students.”
To learn more about ETBU’s School of Nursing, visit www.etbu.edu/nursing.