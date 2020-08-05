Irene Sisk (’48) of Bonham recently gave $100,000 to East Texas Baptist University. A $75,000 gift is designated for the new on-campus Health Services Clinic, and $25,000 is designated for an endowed student scholarship. ETBU’s health clinic will be named the Sisk Health Services Clinic in honor of Mrs. Sisk’s generosity and in memory of her late husband, Dr. Walter Sisk, M.D.
“I am continually inspired by the benevolence of the generous individuals who partner with East Texas Baptist University as we pursue the mission God has called us to fulfill,” ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn said. “As the University makes strides to provide a safe and healthy environment for our campus community, we are grateful to have the resources needed to operate the Sisk Health Services Clinic. This new clinic will provide convenient, accessible, and affordable healthcare right here on our University campus for our students, faculty, staff, and contract partners in dining and custodial services.”
The clinic, opening for the Fall 2020 semester, will be operated by ETBU under the leadership of an on-staff nurse practitioner.
Under the supervision of a medical doctor, the clinic will offer health services that address minor illnesses and minor injuries, and provide screenings, vaccinations, immunizations, and basic pharmaceutical prescriptions.
Irene and her husband, Walter (’50), met as students at East Texas Baptist College. Mrs. Sisk expressed her excitement to partner with the University on the Sisk Health Services Clinic as Walter was a doctor who served the citizens of Bonham for over 40 years. The Dr. Walter Lee Sisk and Irene Brown Sisk Endowed Scholarship will support students preparing for a career in the medical field.
“To receive such a charitable donation at such an unusual time only magnifies our gratitude,” ETBU Vice President for Advancement Scott Bryant said. “The Lord’s provision is evident on our campus through faithful supporters such as Mrs. Sisk. The Sisk Health Services Clinic will soon be a vital component of our daily campus operations, and their legacy and generosity will live on through the many students who will be impacted by the endowed scholarship.”