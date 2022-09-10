ETBU remembers fallen heroes of 9/11

This week, East Texas Baptist University paused to honor and remember those who were impacted by the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. A special memorial presentation during ETBU’s chapel service was held on Wednesday to honor those who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, the University is hosting a memorial stair climb at the Marshall Grand in conjunction with the Harrison County ESD 3 Fire Rescue.
“Sept. 11 is a day of remembrance in our country,” ETBU Dean of Spiritual Life Scott Stevens said. “Let us never forget that terrible day, but let us seek to honor the lives lost through service to others. As we pause to remember the lives lost on 9/11, we lift up the families who lost loved ones in prayer. May we use this day as a reminder that life is short, and may we remember how God demonstrated his own love for us.”
The District Chief of Harrison County Emergency Services put together a local stair climb inspired by a similar event held in Dallas each year at ETBU’s Marshall Grand in historic downtown Marshall. During the memorial stair climb, active/retired firefighters, law enforcement officers, first responders, and military service members are invited to join the Harrison County ESD 3 Fire Rescue and the Marshall Fire Department in the second annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on the 8-story staircase of the Marshall Grand. Participants will climb the equivalent of 78 floors (the highest point reached in the World Trade Center Towers) wearing a name of a fallen 9/11 hero.
“There is no word that describes the memorial stair climb better than the word ‘powerful,’” Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Marshall and ESD 3 fireman Randy Pritchard said. “My brother and I have children who are 15 years old who didn’t experience this tragedy or what it means. Taking the time to remember the events of 9/11 is important so that we can honor the sacrifice made by many brave individuals and educate the younger generations on the heroism that was displayed that day.”
The memorial stair climb will begin at 9:03 a.m. on Saturday. Participation is only open to active or retired firefighters, law enforcement officers, Emergency Communication Dispatchers, EMS, and military service members. The community is invited and encouraged to come and show support for those doing the climb.