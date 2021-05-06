Nearly 200 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on campus last week during a free clinic hosted by East Texas Baptist University in conjunction with the Texas Division of Emergency Management. Harrison County community members, as well as University friends and family, were encouraged to stop by the clinic for convenient and easy access to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
“As a Christ-centered institution we strive to follow the example of Jesus and demonstrate love and compassion for members in our community,” ETBU Vice President for Advancement Scott Bryant said.
“An important part of our mission as a University is being a good neighbor and caring for the members of our community. Hosting the free COVID clinic was a unique opportunity for ETBU to demonstrate care for the physical needs of the citizens of Harrison County. Our prayer is that Harrison County will soon be free of the COVID 19 virus.”
Marion County Judge Leward J. LaFleur connected ETBU with the Texas Division of Emergency Management in order to secure the vaccines, and he later visited the COVID vaccine clinic on ETBU’s campus in support of the effort.
“ETBU’s Sisk Health Services Clinic was given permission to administer COVID vaccines a while ago, however, we had been unable to secure any until now,” ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn said. “We are extremely grateful to Judge LaFleur for connecting ETBU with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and playing a major part in the acquisition of the free COVID vaccines for the Harrison County community.”
Part of the mission of ETBU includes enhancing the community through relevant facilities, resources, and services which allows a diverse and growing community to utilize their God-given gifts both locally and globally.
The COVID vaccine clinic exemplifies ETBU’s care for the Harrison County community and University employees were happy to volunteer during the event. Members of the Army National Guard administered the vaccines and handled all patient information and registration.
“In Matthew 28:19 we are called to go and make disciples, and for the last year, our world has been fearful to ‘go’ because of this virus,” ETBU Development Officer for Advancement Reid Adams said. “Providing the opportunity to begin removing a piece of that fear exemplifies our Christ-centered mission of sending out not just ETBU’s disciples but our fellow believers within our community. Experiencing the sense of peace our community members felt from having the opportunity to receive this vaccine was so rewarding and just a small glimpse of how the Lord is, and always has been, protecting us during this trying time.”