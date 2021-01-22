After a record-breaking fall enrollment, ETBU’s Spring 2021 enrollment has set yet another record. With 1,479 new and returning Tigers enrolled in January 2021, this marks the highest spring enrollment in University history. This year’s spring enrollment shows a 5.3 percent increase over last year’s record spring enrollment of 1,405 Tigers.
“We are thankful to be back on the Hill as we begin anew in 2021,” ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn said. “For some of our students, this may only be their first or second semester of college while others may be anxiously anticipating graduation this May or December. God’s provision of students is not about the number, it is about the opportunity we have to teach and train these precious souls for His Kingdom calling. I pray that this year is transformative for each of our Tigers as they continue to pursue a Christ-centered education at ETBU. We remain dedicated to Christ through the integration of faith and learning, and we hold fast to what the Lord has purposed us to do in the lives of students as we help prepare them for their career callings.”
The spring undergraduate enrollment exhibits a 2.2 percent increase over Spring 2020. Graduate enrollment is also at a record high with 157 students enrolled in post-graduate programs, an increase of over 40 percent from last spring.
Despite challenging circumstances surrounding the global pandemic and adjusted lifestyles, ETBU continues to see growth as more students desire to join the ETBU Family.
“It is truly humbling to be part of another record enrollment for ETBU,” Vice President for Enrollment Jeremy Johnston said. “The increased enrollment at East Texas Baptist is a reflection of the faithfulness of our faculty and staff. These numbers are just one of the tangible ways that we can see the result of the faculty and staffs’ investment into students’ lives. Each one of those numbers represents a student whose life is being transformed emotionally, spiritually, and academically. This is a direct result of remaining committed to our mission of embracing faith, engaging minds, empowering leaders, and enhancing the community in every area on campus.”
Along with welcoming new and returning students, ETBU student-athletes participating in competitive sports look forward to the return of all Tiger sports seasons this spring, including those that were postponed during the fall semester.
“The ETBU Tiger Athletic Department is gearing up for a spring like never before, with all 22 athletic teams scheduled to compete this spring,” Vice President for Student Engagement and Athletics Ryan Erwin said. “The typical fall sports consisting of Cross Country, Football, Men’s and Women’s Soccer, and Volleyball, will play a 50% schedule including a conference tournament to culminate their respective seasons. In addition to the non-conference schedule they played in November and December, Men’s and Women’s Basketball is slated to play a full conference schedule. Bass Fishing, Golf, Ice Hockey, and Tennis, who competed during the fall semester, are scheduled to play throughout the end of the academic year and the spring sports of Acrobatics and Tumbling, Baseball, Lacrosse, Softball, and Track and Field are slated to play a full schedule beginning in early February. ETBU is committed to providing a quality student and student-athlete experience despite the pandemic, and we have many safety measures and precautions in place in order for us to achieve a memorable semester for the entire student body.”
As the semester kicks into high gear, students can look forward to many exciting activities to come in addition to sports that will enhance their overall student experience, while still complying with health and safety guidelines.
“I am so proud to be part of the Tiger family and to tell future Tigers about all the great opportunities on the Hill,” Johnston said. “Our programs prepare students holistically as they enter the workforce. Our graduates receive more than an education, they receive training to go out and impact people with the love of Christ where they work, in the community they serve, and around the world. Students want to be part of the education experience happening on the Hill at ETBU.”
Those interested in attending East Texas Baptist University can attend one of the next Preview Days on Jan. 25 and Feb. 15, or Tiger Day on March 27. Find more information on campus visits available at www.etbu.edu/visit.