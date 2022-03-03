Nineteen members of the East Texas Baptist University soccer team gathered at the Starr Family Home State Historical Site on Wednesday to volunteer their time working outdoors.
Assistant Coach Jordan Burke said that the players would be working on yard work around the historical site, focusing on making the site ready for spring.
Players spent the evening clearing out flower beds, raking leaving and clearing weeds so that Starr Family Home will be prepared to plant more during the spring months.
Burke explained that ETBU requires a number of students to complete various hours of volunteer work to qualify for certain scholarships through the university.
“We like to encourage kids to volunteer and help their community,” Burke said, “Doing it all as a team really makes it more fun.”
The ETBU soccer team has also spent their time volunteering with the Boys and Girls Club, the Equestrian Center and more throughout the year, according to Burke, who said that the team is always looking for new volunteer opportunities.
“It’s something that is important to us, to encourage continued community work and giving back to the places that we live,” Burke said.