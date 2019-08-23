East Texas Baptist University welcomed new students and their families to campus for Tiger Camp, ETBU’s Welcome Week, on August 14 and returning students o August 17. Faculty, staff, and Tiger athletic teams assembled outside residence halls across campus in the early morning to help new students move in. Each volunteer wore a shirt that said, “Fan the Flame,” emphasizing ETBU’s commitment to mentorship and spiritual growth.
“To fan the flame, we must teach and equip our students to serve Jesus with a fiery passion,” ETBU President Dr. J Blair Blackburn said during his Fall Summit Chapel message to faculty and staff. “When we fan a flame, we give the flame more fuel, more energy. The fire will burn more intensely. Likewise, God’s gifts to us must be fueled by His grace through our prayer, faith, obedience, and diligence. We must use these gifts to fan the flame of the students God has set before us. You are the Lord’s instruments, His agents to help students know Christ, grow in Christ, and show Christ to those around them.”
East Texas Baptist’s legacy remains committed to Christ by meeting students where they are and propelling them to where God has called them to be. By greeting new students and their families at their loaded vehicles on Move-in Day, the East Texas Baptist faculty, staff, and athletes exemplified this legacy, giving new students a positive first experience on The Hill.
“This is the first time I’ve seen students come in with their parents and having the whole community here to help them,” said new Assistant Professor of Communication Studies Dr. Angela Anima-Korang. “I think it really helps them to settle in here because everyone is happy and willing to help. I look forward to acclimating myself to the campus and I’m excited to get to know the students and help them meet their goals.”
Incoming freshman and new transfer students checked in to their life on the Hill on Move-in Day. Among those students, feelings of excitement, nervousness, and anticipation were commonly felt.
“I’m excited to start college and meet new friends, but I’m also nervous because it’s kind of like starting over,” incoming freshman and math major Landry Pedroza said. “I like how Christ-centered it is at ETBU, and I’m looking forward to meeting new people.”
Landry and his twin sister and freshman organizational communication major Kathryn, were accompanied by their mother, who, like most parents, expressed her mixed emotions on move-in day.
“I’m excited that Landry and Kathryn will be together and close by, and that they can look out for each other,” Kim Pedroza shared. “I’m feeling all the mom emotions, we’ve been working towards this but it’s still hard. I’m excited to see how they will grow into adults and grow in the Christian walk. It’s a new phase, but it’s the right phase.”
To help new Tigers ease their way into college life and connect with other students, these new students participated in Tiger Camp – an ETBU tradition that welcomes incoming freshman and transfer students into the ETBU family where they are given an opportunity to meet campus leaders, staff, professors, and a number of outstanding individuals who share a love for ETBU.
“When I look back at when I was a freshman, the upperclassmen welcomed me in with open arms and made me feel at home,” Tiger Camp Leader and senior child development major Gloria Baker said. “I want to be able to do that for this year’s incoming students, to let them know that this is their new home away from home and that they are going to thrive. I’m looking forward to seeing how well we all grow as a Tiger family.”
All new and returning students kicked off the 2019 Fall semester, August 19.