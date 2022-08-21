ETBU students arrive to their Home on the Hill for the Fall 2022 semester

Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.