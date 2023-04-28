Thirteen students at East Texas Baptist University were recently recognized for their academic excellence at the annual Honors Chapel awards ceremony.
Awarded for their academic achievements at the ETBU Honors Chapel awards ceremony on April 26, 13 students received recognition by the faculty to celebrate their academic careers. At the ceremony, there were students who were inducted into many different honor societies among those who were given the Academic Excellence Awards, each were applauded for their educational accomplishments.
“Embracing faith, engaging minds, empowering leaders, and enhancing community — these are our core commitments at ETBU,” said Assistant Provost for Academic Affairs Elizabeth Ponder.
The 2023 students who received the Academic Excellence Award and their respective departments include Dale Dawes of the Behavioral Sciences Department, Hannah Kelley of the Biology Department, Randal Lemmon of the Business Department, Rachel Jones of the Chemistry Department, Nathan Little of the Christian Ministry Department, Maleia Taylor of the Communication Department, Lily Cornstive of the History and Political Science Department, Nicolas Chavez of the Kinesiology Department, Grace Neighbours of the Languages and Literature Department, Mollie Dittmar of the Mathematics Department, Hannah Stewart of the Music and Theatre Arts Department, Jadyn James-Rollins of the Nursing Department and Brettany Jackson of the Teacher Education Department.
Each year during the spring semester, ETBU hosts the Academic Awards Chapel Ceremony to grant students their Academic Excellence Awards for their remarkable academic performance. The annual tradition is continued by instructors and staff who choose students every year to receive the award.
The students chosen for the 2023 Academic Excellence Awards were recognized for their ability to display Christian character, scholarly accomplishments, servant leadership and active involvement in the ETBU campus life.
“The honors these students have received today serve as a reminder and challenge to all of us at the end of the semester to love the Lord our God with all our hearts, with all our minds, and with all our strength,” said Ponder. “May He grant you perseverance to finish this semester well, to the glory of God.”