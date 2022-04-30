East Texas Baptist University recognized the academic achievements of outstanding Tiger students at the annual Honors Chapel awards ceremony.
Students who were inducted into various honor societies, as well as those who received Academic Excellence Awards, were applauded for their accomplishments. Academic Excellence Awards are given to students from different academic departments who are recognized by their respective faculty for their Christian character, scholarly accomplishments, servant leadership and active involvement in ETBU campus life. The 2022 recipients include:
Behavioral Sciences Department Academic Excellence Award: Alison Earnhart
Biology Department Academic Excellence Award: Grace Stephens
Business Department Academic Excellence Award: Danya Maradiaga
Chemistry Department Academic Excellence Award: Reysiane Salazar
Christian Ministry Department Academic Excellence Award: Hannah Grace Resendez
Communication Department Academic Excellence Award: Kathryn Pedroza
History and Political Science Department Academic Excellence Award: Preston Kimmel
Kinesiology Department Academic Excellence Award: Taylor Duran
Languages and Literature Department Academic Excellence Award: Hope Stroud
Mathematics Department Academic Excellence Award: Courtney Myers
Music and Theatre Arts Department Academic Excellence Award: Marissa Feller
Nursing Department Academic Excellence Award: Denesha Bluford
Teacher Education Department Academic Excellence Award: Arianna Linn
“Today is a special day as we celebrate our students’ accomplishments,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Thomas Sanders said. “As we recognize individuals, I would like to challenge each of us in this community, whether it be faculty, staff, or students, that our work in every area is to be done unto the Lord, for it to be done with excellence and to the best of our ability. Today we have an opportunity to celebrate just a small segment; this by no means is an exhaustive list, but it is a representative list of the accomplishments of our students, and we celebrate this in all that we do today, and we honor Christ, not ourselves, in these recognitions.”