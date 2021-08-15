Walmart stores will partner with East Texas Baptist University to offer a free COVID vaccine clinic on campus in Rogers Spiritual Life Center this week.
The clinic will be open on Monday, Aug.16, Wednesday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Aug. 20, each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed, while daily supplies last. Find more information and register for a designated time slot at www.ETBU.edu/clinic.
This is a great opportunity for students and community members to get vaccinated, organizers said.
For those who may not be able to make one of the ETBU clinics and are still looking for a COVID-19 vaccine, several options in Marshall exist including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Matthewson Drug Co. Free vaccines are available at all locations.
There are many other ways to get fully vaccinated in Texas — you don’t need health insurance, and the vaccine is always free. Please visit or call any of the vaccine resources below.
National Vaccine Finder: Vaccines.gov is the CDC website that helps people find vaccines in their area.
Local Pharmacies: Local pharmacies including CVS and Walmart offer the vaccine. Check their websites to schedule an appointment or see if walk-ins are accepted.
Mobile Vaccine Program: The state mobile program provides a way for Texas businesses and people who are homebound to schedule free mobile vaccinations. Texas businesses, groups, or civic organizations with five or more individuals who voluntarily choose to be vaccinated can call 844-90-TEXAS (844-908-3927) and select Option 3 to schedule a visit. Texans who are homebound can call 844-90-TEXAS (844-908-3927) and select Option 1 to request a state mobile vaccination team to come to their home.
Find Vaccine by Phone: Get answers to questions or help finding a vaccine near you by phone:
Text your ZIP code to find vaccine, childcare, and free rides to clinics to GETVAX (438829) for English, VACUNA (822862) for Spanish. Call 1-833-832-7067 (toll free) for referral to a local vaccine provider
Call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish language and other translators are available to help callers.
Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler: The Texas Vaccine Scheduler helps Texans get scheduled for a COVID-19 vaccine at clinics hosted by participating Texas public health entities. Register online at GetTheVaccine.dshs.texas.gov. You will be notified by email or text when and where to get the vaccine. Call (833) 832-7067 if you don’t have internet or need help signing up.