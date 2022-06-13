East Texas Baptist University’s School of Natural and Social Sciences will present the National Association of School Psychologists (NASP) School Crisis Prevention and Intervention Training Curriculum: PREPaRE, 3rd Edition July 13-15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Rogers Spiritual Life Center on ETBU’s campus.
The training will feature two workshops, including Workshop 1: “Comprehensive School Safety Planning: Prevention Through Recovery,” and Workshop 2: “Mental Health Crisis Interventions: Responding to an Acute Traumatic Stressor in Schools.”
PREPaRE Workshop 1: Comprehensive School Safety Planning: Prevention Through Recovery: Participants will learn how to establish and sustain comprehensive school safety efforts that attend to both physical and psychological safety. The workshop addresses critical components needed to develop, exercise and evaluate safety and crisis teams and plans and conduct building vulnerability assessments. The model also integrates school personnel and community provider roles in providing school-based crisis preparedness and response activities. Additional topics addressed also include media/social media, communication, reunification, students with special needs, culture and memorials. After this workshop, participants will be better prepared to improve their school’s climate, student resilience and crisis response capabilities of school personnel. With updated research and strategies, this workshop makes a clear connection between ongoing crisis prevention, mitigation, protection, response and recovery. This portion of the training will be covered on day one of the workshop.
PREPaRE Workshop 2: Mental Health Crisis Interventions: Responding to an Acute Traumatic Stressor in Schools: This PREPaRE workshop develops the knowledge and skill required to provide immediate mental health crisis interventions to the students, staff and school community members who have been simultaneously exposed to an acute traumatic stressor. The knowledge and skill developed within this session also helps to build a bridge to the psychotherapeutic and trauma informed mental health response sometimes required to address challenges associated with trauma exposure. This portion of the training will be covered on days two and three of the workshop.
The cost to attend is $150, and includes lunch and snacks all three days of the training. For full details and to register, visit www.etbu.edu/prepare.