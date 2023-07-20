Recently, the East Texas Council of Governments obtained funding from the state and the federal government to run and maintain the region’s essential networks of integrated transportation services.
“Rural communities and surrounding areas can sometimes have limited options for transportation, and these transit agencies provide a lifeline for those who need it most,” Texas Transportation Commissioner Alvin New said in a press release Friday.
In order to facilitate Texans’ access to employment, healthcare, and education, the Texas Transportation Commission last week authorized $96 million in state and federal funding for rural and small urban transportation agencies around the state.
ETCOG received $2,584,519 in federal funding and $1,390,924 in state funding. They also received $738,400 in funds for the elderly and disabled and $40,000 for planning.
This money is distributed annually depending on the population, land mass and passenger history of East Texas transportation systems. The remainder of the government’s funds were distributed to 78 additional transportation companies and planning organizations around the state.
As a result of this grant, ETCOG said it will be able to continue providing high-quality transportation services.
“The biggest piece is that the system is there, and let’s use it,” said Vince Huerta, director of transportation for GoBus, which is a division of ETCOG. “If we lose ridership, that performance piece will affect us in the future, where we’ll get funded less... So we need to make sure that folks are riding the bus, and we’re here to support the community.”
ETCOG is a voluntary partnership of 14 counties, cities, school districts and special districts in East Texas. They help local governments prepare for common needs, collaborate for mutual gain and coordinate for sound regional development.