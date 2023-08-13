ETCOG is proud to announce the expansion of its 911 addressing program to include Harrison County. ETCOG is the region’s primary planning and coordinating entity for emergency 911 communications in the region. A 911 address is the address used to send to fire/police/other emergency services teams when a 911 call is placed. It is a requirement to provide an accurate address to ensure a timely response in case of an emergency.
With the addition of Harrison County, ETCOG’s 911 addressing program now covers 10 counties and 30 cities in East Texas. ETCOG’s 911 addressing program is a critical part of the organization’s mission to provide the highest level of emergency response possible.
By ensuring that residents have accurate and up-to-date addresses, ETCOG helps to ensure that emergency responders can arrive on the scene quickly and efficiently.
“We are excited to provide 911 addressing support services to Harrison County, helping to ensure that residents in this area have the best possible chance of receiving timely and effective emergency assistance,” said ETCOG’s Public Safety Director Stephanie Heffner.
Benefits of ETCOG’s 911 Addressing Program:
- Accurate and up-to-date addresses for residents
- Improved response times for emergency responders
- Increased public safety
How to Request or Verify a 911 Address:
Submit your request online at www.pineywoods911.com
- Call (903) 218-0903