The East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) is inviting the public to submit nominations for its annual Regional Service Awards program honoring the achievements of individuals and organizations which make a positive contribution to the quality of life in East Texas Region.
ETCOG’s annual Regional Awards will be presented at the upcoming 103rd Semi-Annual Board of Directors Meeting to be held on Thursday, March 23, in Harrison County at Bear Creek Smokehouse. The five awards to be presented are the Regional First Responders Award, Regional Citizen of the Year, Regional Corporate Citizen of the Year, Regional Statesmanship and Regional Committee Service. Descriptions of the award criteria are as follows:
Regional First Responder of the Year: Recognizes first responders who have rendered extraordinary service, putting their lives on the line for our safety while performing their duties as peace officers, firefighters, EMS, and dispatchers, as well as DPS officers and troopers.
Regional Citizen of the Year: This award is designed to honor a citizen of East Texas who has contributed to the well-being of the East Texas Region.
Regional Corporate Citizen of the Year: The Regional Corporate Citizen of the Year award honors a corporate partner in East Texas that has contributed to the well-being of the East Texas Region.
Regional Statesmanship Award: The Regional Statesmanship Award recognizes a local, state or federal official that has demonstrated valuable, dedicated service in support of regional cooperation.
Regional Committee Service Award: The Regional Committee Service Award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated a sustained, dedicated commitment to ETCOG efforts and activities.
Nominations may be completed at https://bit.ly/3R3y4un and must be submitted by Friday, Feb. 24. The ETCOG Special Awards Committee, comprised of selected members of the ETCOG Executive Committee, will review nominations and select the award recipients.