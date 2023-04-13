The East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) will host a Hiring Event for part-time GoBus Operator positions on Thursday, April 27.
GoBus is ETCOG’s rural, demand response public transit system with about 30 vehicles on the road making approximately 500 trips a day, five days a week, throughout 14 counties in East Texas.
The Hiring Event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Workforce Solutions East Texas, located at 4100 Troup Hwy in Tyler.
Positions are available to serve in Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood counties.
ETCOG is seeking applicants with a high school diploma or equivalent and a minimum of two years of professional driving and customer service experience.