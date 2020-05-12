It’s almost time to get those engines revving.
Marshall’s Bear Creek Smokehouse is set to host the East Texas Performing Arts of Jefferson’s upcoming car show, set for 10 a.m. on June 6 at the smokehouse.
The early summer car show is open to everyone and every vehicle and registration is $25 the day of the event and $20 in advance. Registration begins at 10 a.m. on June 6. Advance registration can be done by visiting https://opnseo.com/car or by calling 903-634-7665.
Registration includes lunch from Bear Creek Smokehouse and advance registrants will receive a goody bag.
The car show will also have a 50/50 raffle benefiting the 501©3 non-profit East Texas Performing Arts organization of Jefferson.
Car clubs may park together at the car show and an awards ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. on the day of the event.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/639893150192953/
Bear Creek Smokehouse is located at 10857 State Hwy 154 in Marshall.