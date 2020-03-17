On Monday, March 16, the Louisiana Gaming Control Board ordered the temporary closure of all casinos in the state of Louisiana as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease.
While there have been no reported cases at the property, Sam’s Town Shreveport is closing, March 16, no later than midnight. This closure will impact all public operations, including the casino, hotel, restaurants, spa, and meeting and entertainment venues. Based on the Board’s order they expect to remain closed through Monday, March 30.
Customers with reservations or events scheduled at Sam’s Town during the closure period should call 877-429-0711 for information and assistance.
New Town Neighborhood Association Recognition and Appreciation Dinner has been postponed until a later date. The event "Coming Together for Our Community" scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 27 at Wiley College Ballroom will be rescheduled at a later date. In addition, the next regular meeting of the New Town Neighborhood Association to be held April 8 has been cancelled. The New Town Neighborhood Association Clean-up scheduled for April 18 is postponed.
Both the scheduled events in March and April for the Marshall Symphony have been cancelled including An Up Close and Personal Concert with Craig Shulman and Meet Your Orchestra. They will hopefully be rescheduled.
The First United Methodist Church of Marshall has cancelled all services until further notice. They will be worshipping together at 10 a.m. via Facebook Live and their regular television ministry each Sunday. This applies starting Sunday, March 15.
The following Memorial City Hall events have been cancelled or postponed: Celtics Angels Ireland on March 20 has been cancelled and is in the process of being refunded, Aquila Theater’s 1984 on March 28 is postponed and Elvis and Cher on April 3, has been postponed.
Family Fun Day scheduled for March 21 at the Marshall Library has been cancelled.
Cypress Valley Bible Church and Evangelical Presbyterian have cancelled all services.
For the week of March 16-22, Champions for Children will be closed to the public to encourage social distancing and for the safety of its clients and staff. Updates will be made through social media and email. There will be a limited staff on site throughout the week. Anyone with questions about an appointment or any upcoming classes should call the office at 903-592-1454.
