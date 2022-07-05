JEFFERSON — Event goers lined the banks of the Big Cypress Bayou and nearby Otstott Park on Monday as the Krewe of Hebe hosted its 29th annual Jefferson Salutes America event and fireworks.
The event, which brings together area nonprofits, school organizations and businesses, sees a host of activities each year in downtown Jefferson in honor of the Fourth of July holiday.
The event also includes the annual Bake Sale auction benefiting the Jefferson Carnegie Library’s children’s program.
Friends of Jefferson Carnegie Library’s Stacy Mills said the organization raised more than $10,000 on Monday for the library’s children’s program, thanks to the more than 40 donated bakery items that were auctioned off.
Other organizations which set up benefit booths at the event each year included the Jefferson High School cheerleaders, the Strutters drill team and Color Guard, as well as the Boy Scouts and Jefferson Royalty.
The fun began with a children’s trike/bike parade, followed by an ice cream championship competition and a performance by the Shreveport Metropolitan Concert Band.
The 29th annual Jefferson Salutes America also saw guests pack the banks of the bayou to watch the fireworks show after dark.