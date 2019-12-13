The holiday season is in full swing here in Marshall with a variety of festive events planned for the whole family to enjoy.
Marshall’s annual Wonderland of Lights is running downtown every Tuesday through Sunday 6 to 9 p.m. with extended hours Saturdays from 4 to 10 p.m.
The ice skating rink, Santa’s village, historical carousel, Holly Trolley, horse drawn carriage and even live music at Telegraph park are all available for the community to enjoy through Dec. 29.
Wonderland is closed on Mondays, and will not be operational Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
Along with every day events Main Street Marshall has a number of special events planned for Wonderland.
The third annual Christmas Market will be hosted on the 200 and 300 blocks of North Washington this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
80 vendors, including some brick and mortar stores downtown, will be offering Christmas and holiday gifts for sale to the community during the event.
The Friends of Marshall Animals will hold their annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Dog Walk during the Market from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Community members interested in the dog walk can meet at Telegraph Park to register their animals and prepare for the event at 11 a.m.
Judges will award prizes to four dogs and their owners in the categories of cutest, tackiest, most festive and overall ugliest.
A matinee of “A Christmas Story” will be shown Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Memorial City Hall. This event is new this year according to Main Street Manager Rachel Skowronek who said that the group hoped to acquaint the public with the newly restored building.
A second matinee showing “The Grinch” will be held at MCH the following Sunday, Dec. 22, at 3:30 p.m.
Bear Creek Smoke House is preparing to host their second and third Breakfast with Santa events of the year Saturday and again Dec. 21 from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Tickets are sold out for these events, though there is a waiting list and a potential addition of a fourth date due to the events popularity.
To contact the business to be added to the waiting list and to keep up with current information about the event go to the groups Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BearCreekSmokehouse/Visitors.
The Marshall Public Library will host Story Time with Santa Dec. 16 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Children will enjoy a visit from Mr. Claus himself, who will read a Christmas themed story and posed for photos with all the children on the nice list.
Children and their families will also be able to decorate sugar cookies and make a craft during the event.
Main Street Marshall is also hosting the annual Wonderland of Sites event Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Community members are able to take a self guided tour through historic homes, patios, museums, churches and more during the event.
Self guided maps are available at the Visitor Center, and will be posted online closer to the event.
Wonderland of Lights will also be hosting their annual Story Fest event where local merchants host a story time or craft for children in their stores to give their families a chance to do some shopping while the kids are occupied.
The event will be in Downtown Marshall on Dec. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m with each participating location being marked with a poster on the door which will include which book will be read.