This upcoming election season, Marshall residents will only have one item on the ballot to consider: A $41.9 million school bond vote called by Marshall ISD to fund needed renovations at Marshall High School.
If approved, the bond will not result in a tax increase for citizens.
The proposed renovations will cover a total revamp of the entire high school, with new build items including a new auxiliary gym and a new CTE center.
“In education, we find that for each generation students are learning different, they’re evolving, and we need to change with them including the spaces we use to educate them,” said Director of Strategic Planning Jerry Hancock.
Assistant Superintendent Andy Chilcoat said that every part of the high school will be touched by the renovations if approved by the community on Election Day.
“If you go through our school, you can see that it needs updated,” he said, explaining that the design and furnishing of the school hasn’t been updated in decades.
High School Upper Floor Renovations
Plans for renovations for the upper levels of the high school include updated furnishing, paint and technology for all core classroom settings.
Students who return to class after renovations are completed will not only find the school has new look, but also will find updated seating in all of their classes, white boards and smart boards more readily available, and fresh paint and flooring in all of the rooms.
The school’s library and media center located on the second floor of the building will also be fully updated, with the school taking a step towards a more technology-based space.
“The library is a perfect example, previously students would have really benefitted from our space being dedicated mainly to the storage of books, but now we are looking into adding more of a computer lab and other technology into the media center,” Hancock said.
Furnishings, flooring and other elements of the library will also be fully renovated on top of the changes in layout and technological additions to the space.
The administration office area on the second floor will also have a full renovation, with updated equipment for staff working in the office.
Furniture will also be updated for the common areas of the school, in many cases adding chairs and tables to areas that were previously left empty.
The school’s journalism and drama classrooms, as well as CTE focused class space, will also be fully updated, with specific equipment and layout designed to benefit the schools programs.
High School Lower Floors Renovations
Common areas on the first floor of the building will also receive a full makeover, with furnishings matching those of the second floor, with new additions being made on the first floor areas as well.
Similarly, front office and other administration spaces located on the first floor of the building will also be updated with new flooring, paint, equipment and more.
The largest renovations planned for the first floor include overhauls of the school’s cafeteria space, band and choir halls, as well as the shop and nursing areas.
The school’s cafeteria space will receive not only cosmetic updates, but also be fully refurnished with an updated layout to modernize the space.
Band and choir students will also have similar updates to their space, which include improved practice areas and storage areas for student equipment.
Students involved in the school’s nursing training program, as well as any of the shop classes, which are both located on the first floor of the school, will also see major changes if renovations take place.
Students will have updated equipment, extra space, and an updated and more welcoming environment to learn in, if approved.
Exterior and Other Updates
Other changes planned through the bond election include cosmetic updates to the exterior of the school building. This includes updated paint, more consistent coloring, updated signage and more.
Clearing signage is also included for the interior of the school, to assist new students, administration and guests in finding their way around the complex easily.
Other high-price renovations planned for the school include the addition of a new fire and sprinkler system throughout the building, as well as updating the school’s fire alarm system.
“It’s important for our school to keep updated and provide a safe and modern learning space for our students,” Chilcoat said.
More renovations for the building are detailed in the bond plan, including two new build items which would allow for the creation of a new CTE building and a new Auxiliary Gym space added to the school. Details on both new build items will be related in a future story.
Marshall ISD has planned two more informational community meetings regarding the bond proposal, which will include a tour of the Marshall High School facilities: April 4 at noon and April 20 at 5:30 p.m., with both taking place at Marshall High School.
The bond election will be held on May 6 in Marshall, with information on voting locations and how to register to vote available at www.harrisoncountytexas.org/elections.