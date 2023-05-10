The investigation of Hallsville resident Cassandra Harris, charged with the murder of Ricky Ellis, was called into question during an examination hearing held Monday in Harrison County’s 71st Judicial District Court.
Defense attorney Kyle Dansby said he requested a hearing on whether or not murder was the proper charge due to some questions raised in the defendant’s probable cause for arrest affidavit as it relates to self defense.
“I was appointed to represent Cassandra Harris on Monday, April 10,” Dansby said in a statement to the News Messenger. “The probable cause affidavit the officer wrote raised serious questions about self defense.”
“My office immediately began an investigation that continued to confirm the self defense issues raised by the Hallsville Police Department in the probable cause affidavit,” said Dansby. “Following my advice, my client instructed me to set this probable cause hearing (examination trial) to show the judge that Cassandra had to act in self defense.”
After listening to evidence presented by both the state and defense Monday, 71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin determined that the murder charge should stand.
Background
According to a press release issued at the time of the incident, Hallsville Police Department reported a shooting in the early morning of April 7 that left 56-year-old Ellis dead and 54-year-old Harris in custody.
Police responded to the scene in the 100 block of Saddle Brook Circle in Hallsville shortly after midnight. Crime scene investigators from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with the homeowner, Harris, who said she had shot Ellis, who lived with her at the residence.
First responders were unable to resuscitate Ellis, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Judge Gregg Greer.
Harris was detained and interviewed at the Hallsville Police Department regarding the shooting. Upon completion of the interview, Harris was charged with murder and transported to the Harrison County Jail. Greer set her bond, at the time, at $100,000.
Examination Hearing
At Monday’s hearing, Hallsville PD Investigator David Burrows took the stand, responding to questions by Dansby and First Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood.
He confirmed three shell casings were found in the master bedroom; two of those rounds had struck Ellis. Answering questions from Hood, representing the state, Burrows said Harris told him during her interview that she lived in the home with Ellis but in separate rooms. She advised that prior to the shooting Ellis had just returned home after 8 p.m. from his shift working in maintenance at a senior home in Longview.
The officer said the defendant described Ellis to be in a “funky” mood that ultimately led to a verbal argument about him having to leave the home soon.
Harris told the officer that days prior to the day of the shooting, Ellis was in agreement with moving out and had even acquired an application for an apartment. The day of the shooting, he came to the residence and refused to leave.
“Mr. Ellis said he wasn’t moving out; she’d have to evict him; they were common law married,” the officer said the defendant told him.
At the advice from a friend, who was on the phone, Harris retreated to her master bedroom, which was connected to a master bathroom with a lock. She told the officer to secure herself, she had taken her mattress from her bed in the master bedroom and placed it against the door of the bathroom. She additionally took a shotgun, pistol and Taser to the bathroom with her. She locked both the master bedroom and master bathroom doors.
Harris told the officer that she could hear Ellis entering the master bedroom; and as she yelled for him to get out, she could hear him fumbling with the master bathroom door.
When asked by Hood if Harris ever mentioned any threats made by Ellis, Burrows said she noted no history of domestic violence, assault or threats.
The officer noted that Ellis was shot with a 9 mm caliber pistol. The pistol was found on the mattress underneath the comforter. A shotgun was lying on the floor beside the mattress. The Taser was also on the mattress. Three water bottles were also in the master bathroom.
The officer said they found Ellis lying on his back, with his feet toward the master bathroom door. His head was resting by the box spring in the master bedroom.
When asked her reasoning for shooting him, Burrows said: “She said ‘I know I’m supposed to say I’m in fear of my life,’” he said, noting she did eventually say that. “She repeatedly [said]: ‘I didn’t know what he was going to do.’”
“She said she didn’t mean to kill him. She just wanted him out and away from her,” Burrows recalled, adding she used a firearm, however, which is known to likely cause death.
Burrows said throughout his investigation he had to examine the use deadly force and also take the possibility of domestic violence into consideration. He said based on his investigation, he believed murder was the proper charge in this case.
During his questioning of Burrows, Dansby, representing Harris, presented photos of the crime scene taken by his hired investigator, Ben Daily. Dansby also presented the actual master bathroom door that Ellis allegedly forced open, trying to get to where Harris was barricaded.
When asked by Dansby if it was his testimony that the decedent, Ellis, had went through two locked doors to attempt to reach Harris, the officer confirmed yes.
Exhibiting the tall, white hallow door, which is about 8-feet high, Dansby asked the officer did he still not consider Ellis’ actions of being able to knock the large locked door down, an act of violence.
Dansby additionally pointed out that the defendant and Ellis were not married as the probable cause for arrest stated. When asked why he put incorrect information, Officer Burrows advised that the defendant did tell him that they did have a ceremony but never filed a license.
Answering questions from Dansby, the officer confirmed that the weeks leading up to the shooting, Harris and Ellis had a conversation about him moving out of the Saddlebrook residence, which is solely owned by Harris. The officer said the two had, in fact, gone to see an apartment the Monday prior to the shooting.
“It was her understanding he was going to put in the application. She offered to pay for the application,” Burrows said the defendant told him.
Answering questions from Dansby, Burrows agreed that according to Harris, she became further spooked when Ellis began arguing about not leaving, which made her retreat to her bathroom.
“She not only goes into the bedroom, she goes into the bathroom, locks said door and tells him to go away. Why is it OK for Mr. Ellis to enter two locked doors, and break one down?” asked Dansby.
“I’m not saying it is,” Burrows responded.
Dansby noted the defendant didn’t shoot through the bathroom door. She was sitting on the mattress when Ellis forced the door open.
Dansby noted that Harris also told officers that Ellis told her “If I can’t have you; nobody else can.” Questioning the officer, Dansby said domestic violence isn’t always a matter of physical violence. He said it can be a matter of inciting fear due to fear of losing control.
“Would you agree when someone is being told to leave they’re starting to lose control, right?” Dansby asked the officer.
Burrows said from his understanding, both the defendant and the victim mutually agreed that Ellis needed to leave.
When asked if sitting down, the way Harris was in the bathroom, a defensive position, the officer said the defendant was more or less comfortable because she advised she was talking on the phone, researching matters about common law marriage in Texas.
When asked by Dansby if he agreed that Harris used the less powerful weapon to get Ellis away from her, which was her pistol rather than a shotgun, Burrows advised both are deadly weapons.
“Neither is less capable, I would say, of causing destruction or death,” said Burrows.
Pointing out that Harris’ friend indicated that she never heard her so distraught, trying to make Ellis leave her alone, Burrows said the friend just told her to go to the bedroom, lock the door and start the eviction process in the morning.
The officer further testified that Harris didn’t attempt to call 911 at any point. He said she understood because they lived together and because they were seemingly in a common law marriage that he wouldn’t have been able to make Ellis leave his own residence unless there was family violence.
When asked by Dansby if she’d have to show that the victim was on top of her in order to prove family violence, Burrows said force was justified in the situation, “but certainly not deadly force.”
The officer said Harris said after the first shot, Ellis took a step or two back and proceeded to the master bathroom, which is when she discharged the second shot. Burrows said the way Harris described the shooting wasn’t consistent with the evidence.
Listening to all the evidence, Judge Morin found probable cause that Harris intentionally and knowingly caused the death of Ellis.
Bond Reduction Hearing
Following the evidentiary hearing, the court proceeded to entertain a bond reduction hearing, denying the defendant’s request to lower her $100,000 bond to somewhere between $10,000 to $50,000, but agreeing to lower it to at least $75,000 while awaiting trial.
As a character witness for the defendant, her aunt Jacqueline Smith noted that Harris’ sole source of income is her military disability, which allows her to pay her mortgage and bills. Smith said her niece has medical care through the Veteran’s Administration and needed to try to attempt to make bond to make her necessary medical appointments.
Hood, representing the state, argued that a $100,000 bond is more than reasonable. She said it also seems that Harris has other resources, such as her vehicle. Dansby argued that a personal vehicle couldn’t be used.
Judge Morin agreed to a slight reduction with strict conditions, including remaining in Harrison County with the exception of her VA medical appointments, no contact with the victim’s family, surrendering all weapons, submitting to random drug testing and reporting weekly to probation officers.