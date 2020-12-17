As Christmas fast approaches, local Santa’s helpers are gathering information from the people of their designated areas to help make sure all of the good children get what they want this holiday season.
This year, one of the local representatives selected by Santa himself to help bring Christmas cheer to Marshall was the city’s own Tim Huff.
Huff has been working in the role of Santa’s helper for years, and said that this year he was selected once again for the North, East Texas region.
“I am so proud to be able to be a part of Christmas, and to go out and play that role and make sure Santa gets all of the messages from local children,” he said.
Huff will make one final appearance before Christmas at the Marshall Dairy Queen on Thursday as Santa between 6 and 7:30 p.m. The event will be socially distanced, and anyone visiting the store is asked to wear a mask.
Huff’s visit correlates with the a fundraiser hosted by Dairy Queen for the Boys and Girls Club, where 20 percent of the sales profits between 5 and 9 p.m. will be donated to the organization.
“There will be a chair between me and visitors to keep a distance, because I can’t get sick and have that affect me sending messages to Santa, and we can’t have any kids getting sick so close to Christmas,” he explained.
After every event Huff said that he sends his messages from children directly to the big man in the North Pole, to make sure that he is prepared for Christmas.
He said that there are no delays in letters to Santa or from packages from him expected this year, even with all of the issues with the regular mailing system, thanks to Christmas magic.
Right now, Huff said that as of the last time he check about 85 to 90 percent of the children in the East Texas area were on the nice list for the year.
“Everyone still has time though, it’s never too late to get on the good list,” Huff said.
He explained that one little boy, who goes by Trey, is one that Santa has to look closely at this year.
“But if he behaves, and is good from now on, then he still has time to make it to the nice list before Christmas comes,” Huff said.
Anyone who wants to put a message into Santa Claus before Christmas Day can always leave him a message on his direct line at 1-319-527-2680.
“Every time I go downtown and see the Christmas lights on the courthouse it just fills my heart, I am so happy to be a part of the community where everyone wants to help each other,” Huff said.