Harrison County and Barksdale Air Force officials detonated potential explosive devices uncovered by a community member while spring cleaning an outside shed on Sunday.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook that a homeowner located the explosives in a shed outside of her house on Simmons Road while going through her grandfather’s belongings.
The relative had died and was a military veteran.
Deputies responded to the granddaughter’s call and confirmed that the items located were “military training grenades.”
The 2nd EOD Civil Engineer Squadron, stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base, was notified and responded to the location. They then detonated the grenades safely in a remote location close to where they were found.
“I am thankful the citizen notified us and these explosives were destroyed properly. Explosives such as these, even though they were identified as ‘training’, still pose a great danger to our community in the wrong hands,” Sheriff BJ Fletcher said. “It’s comforting to know we have service men and women at Barksdale AFB that are willing and able to assist us at a moment’s notice!”