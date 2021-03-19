In observation of Developmental Disabilities (DD) Awareness Month, the Harrison County Commissioners Court approved a proclamation, encouraging Texans to connect with their neighbors with development disabilities and help create more inclusive communities.
The request was made by the county’s Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald. McDonald noted that the extension agency is bringing awareness of the proclamation, issued by Gov. Greg Abbott Jan. 14, and informing all that the extension program will make any accommodations necessary to promote inclusion.
“The extension does not discriminate,” McDonald told the court.
McDonald said, as family and consumer sciences agent, she works closely with Community Healthcore, offering various programs such as food and nutrition and diabetes education to the clients that Community Healthcore serves.
“At extension, we work with everybody regardless of race, sex, creed,” said McDonald.
The observance is promoted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in conjunction with the agency’s partners at the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities (TCDD).
“We’re working to help recognize Texans with developmental disabilities, their supports, and the professionals who serve them,” noted Andy Crocker, senior extension program specialist for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
He explained they want to help raise awareness in the AgriLife Extension community that Texans with disabilities, their supports, and the professionals who serve them are a prime audience for the program’s practical, applicable, research-based education. Additionally, they want to provide educational resources or tools that can aid in improving support and outreach to individuals with developmental disabilities.
According to the proclamation issued by Gov. Greg Abbott, recognizing Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, an estimated 480,000 children in Texas have developmental disabilities.
“The hopes and dreams of these young Texans do not differ from the aspirations of all Texans — to be self-sufficient, work and earn a living, practice their faith, and help support their community,” Gov. Abbott states. “Like all Texans, people with developmental disabilities have unique abilities and experiences that strengthen our state’s rich diversity, and throughout our history, these Texans have made significant contributions that make the Lone Star State a better place for us all.”
“There can be no doubt that Texas is stronger when every citizen is able to thrive in their community,” Abbott added. “Students with developmental disabilities who are included in classroom settings outside of special education are more likely to achieve their full academic potential.”
The proclamation goes on to say when people with disabilities are included in the general workforce, they have an opportunity to earn a competitive wage, work as part of a team, and support the local economy. Additionally, people with developmental disabilities who are included and active in their community generally live longer, healthier lives and are more likely to give back to their communities. When inclusion becomes a way of life, Texas’ communities thrive, said Abbott.
“Each year, we dedicate March to raising awareness about developmental disabilities and highlighting the importance of including people of all abilities in every aspect of community life,” said Abbott. “During this month, Texans can raise awareness about how classrooms, workplaces, houses of worship, and communities are stronger when they include people of all abilities.
“At this time, I encourage Texans to come together to increase awareness about developmental disabilities and support full inclusion and equality for all,” the governor said.
To help promote the month, the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities (TCDD) will raise awareness about the innovative work of its grantees and partners, spotlight advocacy opportunities to create positive policy change during the 87th Texas legislative session, share information updates on bills related to disability issues, launch its third COVID-19 stories survey to collect data and experiences from people with disabilities and their families regarding how access to critical resources has changed over the past year and more.
“This DD Awareness Month takes place at a particularly important, pivotal time as our state continues to cope with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and recovery from recent winter storms. We hope that everyone will make a point to learn more about the vital contributions of the DD community and take action to shape a more inclusive and equitable future for Texans with disabilities,” says Dr. Beth Stalvey, TCDD executive director.
TCDD encouraging community members to get involved throughout the month by accessing resources on TCDD’s website and social media channels, connecting with policymakers and media professionals to advocate for the change they wish to see during the Texas legislative session, and attending one of TCDD’s free virtual Disability Policy Academy educational programs.
“TCDD envisions a future where all Texans with disabilities are fully included in their communities and exercise control over their own lives,” TCDD officials said. “The Council funds over 50 innovative projects across the state connecting with individuals with disabilities, caregivers, partners, and providers in the communities where they live and work. TCDD serves as a resource to state government to create responsive policies and systems and helps communities across Texas build capacity to support and include people with DD in all areas of life.”