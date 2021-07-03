The Harrison County Extension Agency brought a glimpse of a real farm to the children of Bright Beginning Day Care Friday, as the agency hosted Youth Ag Day.
“This was a multi-county Youth Ag Day event with Marion County and Harrison County,” said Harrison County’s family and community health extension agent, Louraiseal McDonald.
Participating agents were McDonald; Harrison County’s agriculture and natural resources extension agent, Matt Garrett; and Marion County’s agriculture and natural resources extension agent, Doug Weir. Volunteer, Samuel Weiser, also joined in.
The event drew a crowd of 49 attendees, including 38 youth and 11 teachers. The topics of the day included farm animals, where food and clothes come from, and the program My Plate, which encourages healthy eating habits through the major food groups of fruits, vegetables, grains, protein and dairy.
“All kids, infants to first or second grade, were excited and enjoyed touching the animals,” said McDonald.
The farm animals that were showcased included chickens, ducks, goats, cattle, horses, rabbits and sheep.