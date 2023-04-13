The Harrison County Extension Agency has wrapped up its Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Garden Course, aimed to help increase the availability of fresh produce through teaching participants how to cultivate their own fruits and vegetables in community and backyard gardens.
According to the course guide, the six-week class is funded, in part, by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and includes topics such as how to select the right garden location, planting and watering techniques, controlling insects and composting.
“By incorporating cooking demonstrations using the produce gown, participants learn how to prepare the produce they harvest,” the guide stated.
The series kicked off last month at St. Mark United Methodist Church, located at 1101 Jasper Drive in Marshall. It was sponsored in partnership with the Harrison County Master Gardeners, St. Mark United Methodist Church, Community Healthcore and the Harrison Family and Community Health Program Area Committee.
“This was a six-week gardening program and it turned out really well,” said County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald.
For the class, participants planted potatoes in a large bucket.
“They took tiny potatoes and they had little sprouts and they put them in there. And they’re sprouting and growing,” McDonald described.
Presenters included Carol Hartt, Tesa Wilson, McDonald, Canen Melton and Prairie View A&M Ag agent Mary Derting, who represents Marion and Harrison County.
Topics included garden site selection, soil and compost, raised beds and container gardens, diseases and more.
“The purpose was to teach sustainability and also how you can save money because everything is so high,” McDonald said concerning the goal of the program. ‘So it’s kind of like if you can grow your own tomatoes you don’t need to buy tomatoes. Plus, a homegrown tomato is better than a store bought. The first week they learn about choosing a garden. That’s like finding a good garden location, but what we also did was talk about the basic elements what it takes for a plant to grow. They’ll need air, food and shade. That’s why they made sun hats. The next lesson they learned about soil and compost. It was just more detailed information about the different nutrients that need to be in the soil so it can grow. Then the third week they talked about raised beds and container gardens. Then the next week was maintaining your garden. The fifth week was about different diseases and insects like earthworms and beetles. The last week was the harvest, so everybody took their buckets home.”
At the conclusion, McDonald conducted a taste test from the Learn, Grow, Eat Grow youth garden curriculum, using baby carrots.
“With the carrot, you take a baby carrot and you have to judge it and you judge it based on your five senses. So first when you get the carrot, you look at it. How does it look? Is it shaped like a carrot supposed to be shaped, does it feel firm, soft is it slick. Does it taste like a carrot supposed to be. Is it sweet or bitter? And how does it sound (does it snap). What’s the overall grade?” she explained.
They also added label reading to the curriculum. McDonald said the course additionally taught participants how to be mindful when consuming food.
“A lot of times we just sit there and chew, chew and swallow. We don’t think about what we are doing,” she said.
Hosting the program at St. Mark United Methodist Church offered a chance for neighborhood residents to get involved while bonding with their families.
“It was giving people an opportunity to spend time with their family and friends,” said McDonald. “The course was during the evening, so people with kids at Sam Houston or David Crockett they could just walk over. We did have people in the neighborhood to come over.”
McDonald thanked all partners and sponsors including the Harrison County Master Gardeners program, Master Wellness volunteers, extension leadership advisory board members and the church for serving as the host site.