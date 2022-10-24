A night of inspiration and celebration is in store Friday, Oct. 28 as the Faces of Hope breast cancer survivor support group observes its fifth anniversary with a Diamond Gala at the Marshall Convention Center.
“This year we’re celebrating five years, so we wanted to have a gala where people could dress up and then celebrate that we are still here, alive and kicking,” said co-founder, visionary and two-time breast cancer survivor Rita Thomas.
“You never know how strong you are until being strong is all you have left; and so in that room on the 28th of October, I feel like all you’ll be able to see is strength,” she said.
The organization is thrilled to welcome Marshall native and breast cancer survivor LaTanya Tatum Logan as the keynote speaker for the occasion.
Thomas said Logan is a motivational speaker and her fellow sorority sister of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. She now resides in the Austin area and is pleased to be able to return to her hometown to share her testimony.
“LaTonya and I have bonded over not only Zeta Phi Beta, but being survivors of breast cancer as well,” said Thomas. ““She said you know I want to come home and share my story of all we’ve been through.”
“I’m so proud of her,” Thomas said of Logan’s journey as a motivational speaker.
Logan, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 at the age of 29, began a new journey in offering hope to others starting in 2011.
“I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 at the age of 29. In 2011, I decided that I wanted to be a ‘better survivor,’ which to me meant that I wanted to go out and encourage others that might have been on the journey that I had been,” said Logan.
“I volunteered as a speaker with the Komen Austin Affiliate and I have spoken in front of numerous audiences, but my travels had not yet brought me back to home to Marshall — until now!” she said.
The keynote speaker is honored to be able to return home to share her story.
“When my good friend and sorority sister Rita Thomas called and asked that I be the keynote speaker for this event, I literally jumped at the chance to come back home to share my story — ‘Surviving the Storms of Life,’” said Logan. “I look forward to sharing my story with the ‘home team’ that I credit with shaping and molding me to everything I am today!”
The mistress of ceremonies for the evening will be Serrari Fox.
“She’s a radio personality from Shreveport and breast cancer survivor,” said Thomas.
The Group’s Vision
The vision of a local support group was planted five years ago on Thomas’ birthday. It was the first thing on her mind when she awakened that day.
“The vision was given to me on Sept. 29; it was on my birthday and instead of thinking about what I wanted to receive, it was like God almost said it’s time for you to start giving back,” Thomas recalled.
With only a month to plan, Thomas called on her friend and fellow survivor, Karen Lester, to help put the plan into action.
“All of these ideas were coming so fast. It was like how do I channel them? How do I start?” she recalled. God immediately directed her to Lester.
“I remember thinking that I knew Karen would help me because she’s always been in my corner when it came to things that related to cancer. So I called her,” said Thomas. “I said I really think God wants me to do something for the women in the community. We didn’t have a support system, that I knew of, before we started Faces of Hope. So the first year, we didn’t know what to do, how to do, how to get started; but it just kind of fell into place, like just dropping pegs into holes. And where they fit, they just snuggled in and settled.”
The first year saw great support as the Elks Lodge donated their venue for the group’s first annual Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon, which was planned as a way to not only give back, but also provide a platform for survivors to celebrate life, share their journey and educate others on the dreadful disease.
Not only did the Elks Lodge donate their building as a venue, but local party planner and decorator Celecia Turner also donated her services to contribute to the vision. Thomas’ husband, Tony Thomas, also provided his catering services.
“It just felt like everything we needed just fell into place,” Thomas said. “People just donated out of their hearts and their kindness and their spirit.
“I think that first year we had 22 survivors who came and were able to donate the festivities at no cost to them,” she said, sharing door prizes were also donated for the cause. “We had enough door prizes that everybody walked away with something.”
Thomas noted all the great support they’ve had since inception, including the free design of their logo and the services of local business such as KK’s Embroidery.
“KKs Embroidery has been such a blessing to us with doing our printing, and half of the time she donates a portion of her cost as well,” said Thomas. “So that was year No. 1, and every year after that it just continued to grow and grow.”
Thomas said even during the pandemic, Faces of Hope still flourished as survivors were celebrated with a day of prayer and reflection on the lawn of the Wiley College campus.
“It was just survivors that day. It has always been at least 20 of us,” said Thomas.
The hardest trial throughout the five years is experiencing the loss of the group’s longest living survivor, Mary Lou Taylor, who passed just six days after being honored at last year’s FOH observance for 48 years of survivorship.
“Mrs. Mary Taylor was with us before we formed the group,” said Thomas. “We met downtown one year and just had cupcakes and balloons and took photos. She passed right after our event last year. That’s the hardest part, so we want to do something to remember her at this year’s event.”
Tickets Available
Tickets for Friday’s Diamond Gala are $25 and can be purchased from foundation co-founders Karen Lester or Rita Thomas by calling (903) 407-2452. Tickets can also be purchased online at facesofhopetx.org, via CashApp: $FacesofHope; PayPal at paypal.me/facesofhope2018; or Zelle: facesofhopebca@yahoo.com.
Thomas invites all to don their pretty dresses or suits as they prepare to honor survivors, celebrate life and offer hope.
“Even though our sisters who won their battles on the other side, they were strong and courageous all the way through, so strength is like the goal here,” said Thomas.