Faces of Hope celebrated the gift of life and survival last weekend with an evening Diamond Gala in honor of the breast cancer support group’s fifth anniversary.
“If you’ve never had to walk in the shoes that some of these ladies and I have walked in, you just don’t know what the journey is like. But looking at all of you, so many faces I’ve seen for five consecutive years — that’s what’s important,” said Rita Thomas, who co-founded the group with fellow survivor Karen Lester.
“We took that chemotherapy, went through radiation. We went through the tests and the prodding and the poking and all of that, but none of it really would’ve been as effective without our support system,” said Thomas.
She thanked supporters for being the “lifeline” that they needed through each respective diagnosis.
“A support system is one of the most important things,” said Thomas. “You can’t go through by yourself. You see all these pretty T-shirts that say: ‘Sisters don’t let sisters fight by themselves.’ You see all of those things on T-shirts, but until you actually see it in action, it’s when it makes the difference.
“So I appreciate each and every one of you,” she said.
Special guest speaker, Marshall native, Austin resident and breast cancer survivor LaTanya Tatum Logan, shared her testimony of “surviving the storms of life.”
Logan, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 at the age of 29, began a new journey in offering hope to others as a motivational speaker, starting in 2011. Speaking at last week’s Diamond Gala, she encouraged survivors to share their testimonies of God giving them victory.
“Share your story. Share what God brought you out of because that’s what has me here today,” said Logan. “I had so much loss in my life that my friends say ‘Well how are you (still standing)?’ You know it’s not even me. It’s God.
“Breast cancer could have destroyed my life, but it didn’t,” she said.
Noting alarming statistics on breast cancer, Logan encouraged women, as well as men, to be their own advocate and seek a doctor if they feel something is wrong.
“I’ve had so many people come up to me after I speak (and say), ‘I’m scared…’ but just like my mother said to me in 2006: ‘I know what God I serve,’” said Logan. “So I tell you this, if you trust God… people will say well, I don’t want this poison in my body, but you trust God because God gave the doctors knowledge to be able to treat the diseases in my body.
“I want you all to hear me,” she implored. “It’s time out. We have to go to the doctor. Be your own advocate.”
During the gala, Faces of Hope recognized the family of one of their beloved members, the late Mary Lou Taylor, who died just six days after being honored at last year’s Faces of Hope observance for 48 years of survivorship. To honor her memory, Taylor’s family presented a donation to the Faces of Hope Foundation.
“Our prayer is that your foundation continues to flourish and uplift those in our community that are in need,” the family stated.
Also during the gala, Karen Lester, co-founder of the organization, announced this year’s survivor honoree was Leola “Lee Lee” McCray.
“She said I inspired her when I was going through,” Lester said of McCray, who was diagnosed in 2017. “You never know who you can be an influence on.”
Giving a special tribute in her honor, McCray’s daughter shared her mother’s courageous battle, consisting of great strength and faith.
“She wears the biggest smile I’ve ever seen,” McCray’s daughter stated. “She’s a genuine, loving person. I always admired her strength. She continued to sing and have a good time. She continued to live. She gave cancer a one-way ticket back to where it came from.”
Her daughter encouraged the warriors in the room to continue to celebrate survivorship not only in October, but every day.
“This here is family. I know we may only come together in October because October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but… let’s not celebrate on just today; celebrate every day,” she urged.