Faces of Hope, a sisterhood and support group for local breast cancer survivors, recently observed the group’s fourth annual Breast Cancer Awareness event, on Saturday, Oct. 23.
“Each year FOH sponsors an event to honor, celebrate, and remember Marshall area women who have battled breast cancer,” noted Rita Thomas, who co-founded the organization with fellow breast cancer survivor Karen Lester.
The 2021 event, in keeping with the current COVID 19 precautions, was held outside, with the option to wear masks and appropriate social distancing protocol. The beautiful grounds of the Starr Family Home served as the venue for the Pink Tea Party. The women gathered in various shades of pink to remember those who won their battles on the other side and to honor, recognize and celebrate their fellow survivors.
The keynote speaker was Apostle Jackie Holloway, pastor of I Am Fivefold Ministries of Shreveport, Louisiana. Apostle Holloway is also a breast cancer survivor and an avid supporter of FOH. She used Ephesians 6: 11-18 to encourage those who were in attendance to put on the whole armor of God.
“She said that we should just ‘fight like a girl,’” said Thomas. “She reminded us of how girls just put their heads down and swing wildly, it might appear erratic, but every now and then you land a punch — and that’s the way it is with fighting breast cancer. It might seem out of control at times, but just keep swinging, keep fighting!”
Thomas said the foundation has grown by leaps and bounds since its inception. The mission has always been to be mental and emotional support, however, this year founder Thomas, a 15-year-survivor, and Lester, an eight-year survivor, were able to give a monetary gift to two of the group’s members as well as offer financial assistance to one who is currently undergoing treatments.
“To be able to recognize Mrs. Mary Lou Taylor as the group’s longest living survivor turned out to be especially poignant,” shared Thomas. “Mrs. Taylor was a part of and supportive of the organization since its inception.
“During the tea, FOH recognized and celebrated 48 years of survivorship with our pink sister. We now stand with her family as she transitioned to eternal life on Oct. 29,” expressed Thomas. “We are going to miss her sweet spirit and beautiful smile.”
Katherlene Onic was also recognized as a breast cancer survivor of 29 years. Faces of Hope also embraced Lucy Carriker, who was referred to Faces of Hope as one who is currently in the battle.
“The event culminated with a pink balloon release in honor of every woman who has bravely fought this battle,” said Thomas. “We remember and honor them.”
To learn more about Faces of Hope, visit the organization’s Facebook page and its website at https://www.facesofhopetx.org/.