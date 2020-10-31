Faces of Hope, a sisterhood and support group for local breast cancer survivors, recently observed Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a day of prayer and reflection on the lawn of the Wiley College campus.
“We might be in the midst of a pandemic, but we still have a reason to celebrate,” said co-founder Rita Thomas.
Although the group’s annual Faces of Hope Survivor’s Luncheon was cancelled this year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the ladies were happy to be able to gather in a “new normal” fashion to pay tribute to local women, who have valiantly fought their battle.
“2020 has been a year for the books,” said Thomas. “No, we couldn’t gather inside because of social distancing regulations, and no we couldn’t greet each other with our usual hugs and kisses.
“We couldn’t even see each other’s beautiful smiles,” she added, “but we could still raise our voices in thanksgiving to God.”
Ladies sharing in the celebration included a 47-year survivor, three currently undergoing treatment and one awaiting her test results.
“We are grateful to President (Herman) Felton and the Wiley College community for allowing the pink sisters the use of their beautiful campus for our gathering,” said Thomas. “We prayed, we cried, we shared our testimonies and we had a good, good time.”
Faces of Hope was founded by Thomas, a two-time breast cancer survivor, and fellow survivor and friend, Karen Lester as a platform for breast cancer patients and survivors in the Marshall and East Texas area to connect, celebrate life, share their journey, provide encouragement and exchange helpful information.
For more information about the organization, visit the Faces of Hope Facebook page.