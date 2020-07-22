The city of Marshall has been spending time answering questions from the citizens about a new satire/parody Facebook page created Wednesday which mimics the city's real page.
The page, which is labeled as a satire/parody page, was launched with the city's trademarked logo as its cover photo on Wednesday. Shortly after the city brought attention to the copyright violation, the cover photo was changed to a photo of the city's welcome sign. Later on Wednesday, the page could not be located on Facebook, however, late in the day it was brought back up.
According to City Public Information Officer Stormy Nickerson, several cities throughout Texas and Bossier City, have seen fake, satire pages that mimic city pages, popping up.
"This could have enormous implications on relationships, unity and even economic development for the city," she said.
Several of the posts made jokes about gang activity and young, Black men running from the police.
"We do not need this in the middle of a pandemic," she said. Citizens are encouraged to report the page for hate speech and being a fake page.
The city's real Facebook page is marked by the city's trademarked logo and features items such as information about city meetings, library information, the Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce, closures, COVID-19 updates and general information about the city.
"There is not inappropriate information shared on our pages," she said. "All city pages including PD, animal shelter and fire follow a strict set of guidelines."
Currently, the real city page has more than 6.9 thousand followers.