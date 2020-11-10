JEFFERSON — The historical, haunted and legendary finally got its day in the sun in Jefferson on Saturday when the fall History, Haunts and Legends Paranormal Conference returned after having its spring conference canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had a fantastic turnout,” HHL and Historic Jefferson Ghost Walk Founder Jodi Breckenridge said Saturday. “We still have 125 people set to do the night time investigations tonight and we had a great event here today.“
The paranormal, scientific and historical collide twice a year in Jefferson during the spring and fall events of the History, Haunts and Legends Paranormal Conference and those that missed this past spring were sure to make it Saturday for the 30th event.
The conference brings in experts in all paranormal and historical fields, including authors, ghost hunters, TV show hosts, and more.
One author and radio host Brian Clune, traveled from California for his first time attending the bayou city conference.
“It sounded like a blast and I retired from my day job last Friday so we made the trip over from California,” Clune said. “My radio show co-host also came with me. I’ve done a lot of paranormal conferences and this is such a great venue and this conference is done really well.”
Breckenridge founded the semi-annual conference back 14 years ago.
“We started this event in 2006 and have it twice a year, each year, so this is our 15th year and our 30th event,” she said.
With the spring event earlier this year canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Breckenridge said some of those ticket holders attended Saturday while others are holding their tickets for next spring’s event.
The conference offers day time guest speakers and presenters that include paranormal and historical authors, researchers and investigators. The night time investigations allow guests to break into small groups and conduct paranormal investigations of some of the most haunted and notorious homes an buildings in Jefferson.
Also new to this year’s conference were the new owners of the Historic Jefferson Hotel, Jeromy and Pam Jones, who gave a presentation about their experiences in the historically haunted hotel that is now back open for business.
“This conference is for those who love history, mystery, and the unexplained,” Breckenridge said. “The conference embraces history, parapsychology, Bigfoot, antique collections, Victorian era cemeteries, ghosts and more.