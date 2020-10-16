JEFFERSON — The paranormal, scientific and historical will collide for a supernatural good time next month during the 30th History, Haunts and Legends Paranormal Conference in downtown Jefferson.
Historic Jefferson Ghost Walk Founder Jodi Breckenridge said tickets are going fast for the semi-annual conference that is held each spring and fall in the bayou city.
“We started this event in 2006 and have it twice a year each year so this is our 15th year and our this will be our 30th event,” Breckenridge said Thursday.
With the spring event earlier this year canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Breckenridge said some of those ticket holders have opted to attend the fall event, while others are holding their tickets for next spring’s event.
“We had to cancel the spring conference in April and we have to keep it at 50 percent capacity at our venue, the Jefferson Tourism and Visitors Center, so there are still tickets left but it would be best to get them soon,” she said. “We will also have tickets available at the door the day of the event if there are still some left.”
The conference offers day time guest speakers and presenters that include paranormal and historical authors, researchers and investigators. The night time investigations allow guests to break into small groups and conduct paranormal investigations of some of the most haunted and notorious homes an buildings in Jefferson.
“This conference is for those who love history, mystery, and the unexplained,” Breckenridge said. “The conference embraces history, parapsychology, Bigfoot, antique collections, Victorian era cemeteries, ghosts and more.
The daytime portion includes 15 special guest speakers, presentations, vendors, book signings, and our night time portion has investigations/tours at six haunted locations with paranormal teams.”
Guests can purchase tickets to either the daytime or nighttime only portions or a combination ticket of both.
Breckenridge said some of the presenters and guest speakers from the spring conference will now be at the fall event, while other presenters and speakers are new.
This fall’s presenters include returning speakers Dr. Rita Louise, Jefferson author Mitch Whitington, author Suzanne Peyton, Texas Bigfoot Conference Founder Craig Woolheater, author Kathleen Shanahan Maca and others. Newcomers this year include new Historic Jefferson Hotel owner and Paranologies Founder Jeromy Jones and California author and paranormal investigator Brian Clune and several others.
Topics for presentation this fall range from Bigfoot and other Caddo Lake area creatures, haunted hotspots of Jefferson, Victorian era funeral customs, Hollywood deaths and paranormal activities, genealogies, cemeteries, ghost hunting tools and techniques and two great great grandchildren of infamous outlaw Jesse James will also be on hand to discuss the life of their famous relative.
Night time investigations this year will be held at the Hale House, the Magnolias, the Benefield House, the newly re-opened Historic Jefferson Hotel, the Old Haywood House and Heather’s Guest House.
Tickets to the daytime, nighttime or both can be purchased in advance online at http://www.jeffersonghostwalk.com/. If purchasing tickets online, guests must use a computer or laptop as tickets will not go through on a cell phone. For help purchasing tickets or for more information, call Breckenridge at 903-601-3375. If still available, tickets will also be available at the door the day of the event.
Presentations begin at 8 a.m. on Nov. 7 at the Jefferson Tourism and Visitors Center, located at 305 East Austin Street.
Breckenridge will also hold her Historic Jefferson Ghost Walk Tour at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night starting off at the Historic Kahn Saloon on Austin Street. Tickets for the ghost walk are also available online.