JEFFERSON — While many East Texans are longing for some cool fall weather, those wishing to get a jump start on the haunted season can now purchase advance tickets for the bi-annual History, Haunts and Legends Paranormal Conference in downtown Jefferson.
Created by Historic Jefferson Ghost Walk Founder and local historian Jodi Breckenridge, the fall History, Haunts and Legends Paranormal Conference offers a little something for everyone with a wide variety of events, including lectures and presentations from special guests and authors, as well as book signings and on site vendors, night time investigations of local historic landmarks and a special gallery session with medium Dakota Lawrence.
The two day event, set for Nov. 5 and 6 in Jefferson, will begin at 8 p.m. on Nov. 5 with a VIP meet and greet session with special guests, TV’s Wraith Chasers Mike Goncalves and Chris Smith. The duo will return on Nov. 6 for investigations of local landmarks.
On Nov. 6, the event continues with lecturers, on-site vendors and book signings from special guests including, Mitch Whitington, Tui Snider, Jamie Mose, Nikki Folsom, Marie Santos Kempf, Brian Clune, Rita Louise, Nathan Withers, Linda Anthony Hill, Martha Decker, Tanya McCoy Womack, Greg Lawson, Susan Hill and Marie Davis.
“We started this event in 2006 and have it twice a year each year,” Breckenridge said previously. “This conference is for those who love history, mystery, and the unexplained. The conference embraces history, parapsychology, Bigfoot, antique collections, Victorian era cemeteries, ghosts and more.”
Advance tickets are on sale now for the event and can be purchased separately for the daytime lectures, VIP meet and greet and nighttime investigations, or as a set for all of the perks.
Tickets for the VIP meet and greet on Nov. 5 are $45 per person. Tickets for the daytime lecturers, vendors and presentations only are $35 per person. Tickets for the nighttime only investigations of local historic landmarks are $100 and include access to ghost hunt at six “haunted” Jefferson buildings or homes. VIP tickets for all weekend access to all events are $130 per person.
The tickets for the special gallery session with Shreveport medium Dakota Lawrence at 4 p.m. on Nov. 6 are sold separately and are $45 per person.
The event, including the daytime portion and Nov. 5 VIP meet and greet will be held at the Jefferson Visitors Center, located at 305 East Austin Street in Jefferson. The nighttime investigation locations will be announced at the event.
Tickets and information about the event may be purchased by calling 903-601-3375 or by visiting the website at www.jeffersonghostwalk.com