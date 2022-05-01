The Harrison County District Attorney’s Office paused on Thursday to remember 28 victims of violent crime who died at the hands of violence over the past three years.
“It’s covering the years 2019, 2020 and 2021,” explained Assistant District Attorney Bob Cole. “You might ask: ‘Why are we doing three years in one?’ The reason is over the past two years we’ve been involved in a global pandemic that has affected all of our lives for the past two and a half years, and part of that has affected the grieving process. And some families during this whole time, with the passing of their loved one, they’ve had to hold on to their grief.
“Well, today is a time where we can let that out and recognize the victims and those survivors,” Cole said of the Victim Memorial Ceremony.
“This ceremony is to remember those who have perished and comfort those who mourn,” Cole added as he read the Bible verse, Matthew 5:4.
Victims remembered on Thursday died by way of fatal car wrecks, gun violence, domestic violence and drunken driving incidents.
In addition to the victims of violent crime from the past three years, the DA’s office paid tribute to all victims dating from 2007 to the 2021 through a heartfelt pictorial slideshow created by crime victim’s coordinator Kale McCray.
Reflecting on the three memorial plaques displayed on the second floor of the courthouse with names of local victims, dating back to 2003, McCain shared how disheartening it is for him to see so much crime in this size of a county.
“Prior to going to law school, I was with the Marshall Police Department and I spent seven years in the crime scene unit, and I counted the names of individuals on these plaques; and I personally worked 22 of those murders, 22 victims on those plaques prior to leaving and going to law school,” the DA shared.
Seeking Justice
As District Attorney for the past three and a half years, McCain said he’s been dedicated to this county and bringing justice to victims. He said prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, his office started joining with community leaders trying to address the violent crime in Marshall and Harrison County. Progress was being made but went downhill, halting the progress of the justice system once the COVID-19 shutdown began.
He’s pleased that things are getting back on track now, bringing them closer to seeing justice served.
“We are getting back and going. We are beginning to have trials, and we’re doing everything we can to get justice for our victims’ families,” said McCain, noting they just held a trial last month for the September 2019 murder of 5-year-old Sterling Hollis, of Waskom. Another murder trial is set May 23 for the November 2019 death of James Coles.
McCain said he’s committed to bringing justice to all of the senseless crimes.
“I’m telling you right now, I am sick and tired of the violent crime in a county this size,” McCain told the crowd, many of whom were grieving families, county officials and representatives of victim service programs.
“It’s inexcusable. It always has been,” the DA said of violent crime.
He expressed frustration regarding unwillingness of witnesses to come forward with information necessary to resolve many of the homicides.
“There’s a saying out there, if you see something, say something,” said McCain. “Those 22 murders that I worked as a police officer, here, there would be 100 people around and no one ever saw anything.”
The DA said those who aren’t offering information are mostly outsiders, and won’t talk, but residents who live here and want a safer community to raise their children in should talk.
“It’s our county, and we want a safe county for our children to grow up in, for us to raise a family in,” said McCain.
Thus, “If you see something, say something,” he encouraged. “It’s inexcusable.”
The DA said while crime decreased about 50 percent from 2020 to 2021, going from about 15 to seven victims, the fact that a life was lost is still troubling.
“For the families of those seven people… that’s seven too many,” said McCain.
“We can’t have it,” he said of crime.
“I’m committed for fighting for victims. But I sure hope there comes a day when I don’t have to have victims,” the DA said.
McCain said, fortunately, law enforcement is improving, getting better training and enhanced technology.
“We’re making fantastic cases. We’re doing a lot of good,” he said. “But we also have, as many of you know, a lot of unsolved cases. They may forever remain unsolved; and that sickens me. That breaks my heart. That’s not why I got into this.”
The DA said prosecutors are doing everything they can to resolve cases.
“For those of you who we’ve not been able to do anything for yet, I pray for you and I just hope that you find comfort, peace and joy in God’s name and in God,” he said, sharing that he prays daily for victims as well as peace for their families.
Prayers and Hope
Giving the invocation, Bishop Patrick Johnson requested prayer over all law enforcement agencies emergency personnel and families that were present representing a victim of a violent crime.
“We pray over the community of Marshall,” said Johnson. “We pray that those that have committed crimes be brought to justice. We pray that these senseless and violent crimes wills stop; that there will be love instead of hate; that we will learn to dwell together.”
Reading off a proclamation declaring the week of April 24-30 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Harrison County, Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Ebarb noted that this commemorative week celebrates the energy, the perseverance and commitment that launched the Victims’ Rights Movement, inspired its progress and continues to advance the cause of justice for crime victims.
“The commissioners court expresses our sincere gratitude and appreciation for those community members, victim service providers and criminal justice professionals who are committed to improving our response to all victims of crime so that they may find relevant assistance, support and justice and peace,” said Ebarb.
Offering up some hope, evangelist Lorretta Bennett, accompanied by pianist Darius Bailey, performed “Hold On, A Change is Coming.”
“We’re just here to encourage each and every one of you who have lost a loved one,” Bennett said as she prepared to sing. “Just hold on, y’all, because I, too, sit in the same seat as you, and we are just here to encourage you all to just hold on because I really do believe that change will come.”
Remembering Victims
Victims remembered at Thursday’s ceremony were:
- Nyjahl Armstrong, who died Jan. 12, 2019;
- Derrick Bennett, who died Jan. 12, 2019;
- Wesley S. Timmins, who died March 10, 2019;
- Kenneth Smith, who died March 14, 2019;
- Tyshun Darty, who died March 19, 2019;
- Key’Ocea Marsh, who died March 29, 2019;
- Brandon J. Bevis, who died July 1, 2019;
- Sterling Hollis, who died Sept. 18, 2019;
- James M. Coles, who died Nov. 18, 2019;
- Haley L. Carroll, who died Jan. 5, 2020;
- Dusty Gabbard, who died Jan. 5, 2020;
- Donald Johnson, who died Jan. 26, 2020;
- Anniel Dixon, who died Feb. 19, 2020;
- Alexus Manning, who died March 10, 2020;
- Elaine Williams Alexander, who died March 11, 2020;
- Glenn Wayne Venson, who died March 11, 2020;
- Melanie Hubbard, who died April 30, 2020;
- Richard Phillips, who died April 30, 2020;
- Demarcus Sheppard, who died June 19, 2020;
- Terry Thomas, who died Sept. 14, 2020;
- Treyvon Woodkins, who died Oct. 5, 2020;
- Fernando Valdovinos, who died Jan. 26, 2021;
- Devin Stanfield, who died March 30, 2021;
- Elbert Wilson, who died May 2, 2021;
- Brodrick Mitchell, who died May 24, 2021;
- Cedric King, who died June 17, 2021;
- Edwin O’Neal Wilbert, July 11, 2021;
- Curtis K. Kador Sr., who died Nov. 23, 2021