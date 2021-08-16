This week Dollar Tree announced the grand reopening plans for the Family Dollar store located at 104 W. Pinecrest Dr. in Marshall, which is planned for Aug. 26.
The event is to celebrate the completion of renovations on the 8,792 square foot store, which has allowed them to increase their product selection.
“Family Dollar is excited to welcome back Marshall shoppers to our refreshed store, which will offer even greater value on everyday products,” stated Kayleigh M. Painter, Dollar Tree’s Investor and Media Relations Manager.
The renovated store will offer a broader assortment of frozen and refrigerated food, a large selection of pantry goods, beauty and health merchandise, household and cleaning supplies, pet food, basic apparel, baby and toddler necessities, electronics, party supplies, Hallmark greeting cards, seasonal items, home décor, crafting and school essentials, holiday gifts, toys and more. The store will also now include many $1 deals.
Community members can go to the Pinecrest store location all day Aug. 26 to celebrate the grand reopening.