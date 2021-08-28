Family and friends of missing Marshall woman, 24-year-old Rhaya Hicks, who was recovered from Shadowood Lake last week, honored her memory Friday with a prayer vigil and balloon release, held at Black’s Family Center.
“We’re just assembling tonight to remember the life of Rhaya and then we’re here to be a support to her mother and father, sister and the entire family,” said Rev. Edwin Lee, of Black’s Funeral Home as he addressed the large crowd, many of whom were adorned with shirts celebrating Hicks.
Offering a word of prayer, Lee asked God to continue to comfort Hicks’ parents, Corey and Ronetta Hicks.
“We thank you for the life of Rhaya,” Lee prayed. “Be with us tonight as we celebrate her life.”
Addressing loved ones, Hicks’ father thanked all for their expression of love and support, and made a plea for all to be at peace with the tragic loss.
“It was a lot of rumors, and there was a lot going on,” the father said. “We’ve been through a lot to get to this point.
“I’m trying to be strong for everybody; I want everybody to be strong for us,” he wept. “I know there’s a lot of speculation, but we gotta let God do what God do…
“I’m trying,” the father shared. “So I want all of us to just be at peace. It’s going to hurt. I just want everybody to just be at peace with what’s going on right now. Love y’all. Let’s just be at peace right now. That’s what she would want.”
As family and friends reflected on the radiant spirit of Hicks, they also offered scriptures of comfort and a song of strength, The Lord’s Prayer, to the family.
“She loved everybody, all of us,” the family said. “The last time you seen her, she was smiling.”
Recovery recap
Hicks was pronounced deceased last Thursday night after local authorities recovered her vehicle from Shadowood Lake.
“She was pronounced deceased at the scene and her body was sent for autopsy by (Precinct 1) Justice of the Peace Judge John Oswalt,” Harrison County Sheriff Office public information officer, Lt. Jay Webb, advised, at the time.
Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher extended the department’s heartfelt condolences to the family due to the tragic accident, and applauded the multi-agency cooperation that provided closure in the missing person’s case.
Marshall and Harrison County authorities, in conjunction with Longview dive teams located her vehicle in Shadowood Lake last Thursday afternoon, Aug. 20.
“Sunday evening (Aug. 15), at night, Ms. Hicks was attending a social event, here, at Shadowood,” Webb told the News Messenger while at the search scene.
Hicks’ mother reported her missing to Marshall Police Department that Tuesday morning, Aug.17. MPD reported that Hicks was last seen in the area of 1793 and Gainesville Road at approximately 3:30 a.m. early that Monday morning.
She was driving her 2008 black Lincoln MKZ bearing Texas license plate NKZ 5530. Additionally, Hicks was wearing a white, pink and blue two-piece bathing suit.
“Early Tuesday morning, about 8 a.m., the mother came in and reported her missing on Tuesday. She didn’t come back on Monday,” said Webb. “They didn’t know where she was and couldn’t get her on the cell phone.
“Marshall PD put out the missing person’s information,” he said. “She was put on the computer as a missing person immediately.”
Webb said the vehicle was discovered after Marshall PD investigators reviewed the security camera video from Sunday evening showing the vehicle driving into the Shadowood area but not leaving the Shadowood area later that evening.
“The Marshall Police Department got with the Shadowood home security people and they reviewed the cameras that were at the front gate and they saw the car going in, but they never saw the car going out,” said Webb. “That’s why they kind of started reconstructing everything; and when they realized that the car had not passed the security cameras, that kind of led them down another way.”
Authorities discovered skid marks in the Shadowood community when MPD Detective Rob Farnham revisited the area to search for any traces of Hicks.
“Marshall investigators returned to the area and began looking for the vehicle and discovered the skid marks that appeared to drive off of the roadway across the dam area and then back onto the roadway,” said Webb.
“We believe it was a horribly, tragic accident,” Webb said, following the recovery.
“What we can tell and looking at the marks in the grass and the roadway, it appears that she was actually going this way (heading) out,” Webb pointed out. “It appears that she left the roadway and then overcorrected it and went into the water.”
The vehicle was discovered around 3 p.m. Aug. 20.
“Longview fire department divers located the vehicle approximately 40 feet from the roadway and submerged in the lake,” said Webb.
The search was a combined effort of Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas game wardens and Longview fire and rescue scuba diving team.