Friends and family of Harrison County’s first ever Human Resources Director Velma McGlothin gathered to celebrate her 29 years of service to the county during her retirement reception on Saturday.
McGlothin, who will officially retire from the county at the end of January, was honored for her 29 years of dedication during a reception at Pietro’s in downtown Marshall on Saturday.
“I love each and every one of my family and friends and my working family,” McGlothin said Saturday. “It’s been a blessing to work here for 29 years and I will miss you all.”
In 1992, McGlothin was initially hired as a payroll clerk in the Harrison County’s Auditor’s office by former District Judge Bonnie Leggat Hagan and former County Auditor Marc Palmer. McGlothin carried out work in connection with the county’s budget process, accounts payable, medical plans, retirements and workmen’s compensation.
The Texas Association of Counties later advised the Auditor’s office to create a Human Resources Director position and in October of 2000, McGlothin was the obvious person for the position.
McGlothin’s work has focused on overseeing the county’s human resources department operations and managing the department’s budget. Her work also includes taking steps needed to ensure compliance with policies, procedures, laws and regulations. Other responsibilities of her multi-faceted job include managing and overseeing the health insurance for county employees and retirees.
In 2001, McGlothin started Harrison County’s first safety committee with a focus on improving safety in the workplace for Harrison County employees. She has also worked with various administrations of the Commissioners Court to reach the safety goals and to encourage employee participation in the safety process.
In 2011, McGlothin was presented the “Making a Difference Award” by the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool (TAC RMP) for her leadership in the county’s commitment to safety and participation in the TAC Risk Management Pool. The award is presented to an individual who exhibits strong leadership in promoting risk control efforts within the workplace, not limited to safety.
McGlothin also initiated annual Health Fairs for county employees, where she would invite local businesses to attend, such as physicians, chiropractors, members of the East Texas Baptist University nursing school, Walmart Vision Center, massage therapist Jamie Simmons and other health-related businesses to consult with and give guidance to any Harrison County employee who wished take advantage of the opportunity.
In 2010, McGlothin also formally initiated the first Employee Appreciation annual event. The Employee Appreciation event was created to express appreciation to the more than 300 employees of the county and to recognize, with a service pin, milestone years of their continuous service.
The retirement reception on Saturday for McGlothin was hosted by former Harrison County Judge Richard Anderson and his wife, Christina Anderson.