Calvin Smith, a 50-year-old Marshall native and long time employee of a local insurance company, died last week of liver failure.
Though Smith spent his career working to ensure countless members of the Marshall community, he died without insurance, leaving his family in need of assistance to pay for funeral expenses.
“He had a really good personality, he never wanted to get into any trouble,” said Calvin’s mother, Annie Smith.
Calvin Smith grew up in Marshall, graduating from Marshall High School before moving on to college. According to Marshall Against Violence President Demetria McFarland, who is assisting with the fundraiser, Smith went on to write insurance for a local insurance company and eventually worked his way up the ladder to where he was training and coaching others on writing insurance policies.
Mrs. Smith said that Calvin had some medical problems while he was working, which resulted in his leg being amputated, and also caused some other medical issues.
McFarland said that the impact that Calvin made on this community is still felt to this day, even within her own family, since her husband still has an insurance policy sold to him by Calvin.
Calvin also left behind two sons, his mother and three of brothers.
“If anyone is willing and able to help out the Smith family they are asking them to please make monetary donations of any amount to the GoFundMe page,” McFarland said.
Mrs. Smith said that the family has no final goal for the fundraiser and that they simply appreciate the community contributing anything at all to assist with the costs of the service.
The funeral will be a grave side service this Saturday at 2 p.m. at Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Marshall.
Donations to assist the family can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-calvinpookiesmith.
Checks and money orders can also be made out to Black’s Funeral Home at 641 E. Sabine St., Carthage, TX, 75633.