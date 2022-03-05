The family of Kaden Barrick, a 16-year-old who was fatally shot and killed at City Park in Marshall, is planning to hold a Celebration of Life to honor him this weekend.
Barrick’s mother, Tori Cerda, described her son as a giving and humorous teenager, the kind of kid who would do anything to make you laugh or smile.
“He was very fun loving, and he was naturally a clown,” Cerda said, “He would do anything for someone he cared about, anything for his friends.”
Barrick was a former student at Texas Early College High School, before leaving the school earlier this year when he lost his grandmother, according to Cerda.
Cerda said that Barrick also left behind two stepbrothers he was close to, who are planning to come into Marshall from their home in California to say goodbye to their brother this weekend.
Barrick was murdered on Feb. 12 at City Park in Marshall, while his mother said he was there simply to give a friend of his a ride to the park.
“This was not a drug deal gone wrong, this was not a drive-by shooting,” Cerda said, “There has been a lot of rumor and misinformation that has been going on about his case.”
Barrick’s case is still considered open, with one arrest made thus far, according to the Marshall Police Department. Cerda stated that the individual arrested in the incident was confirmed to be the shooter, but that other people involved in the case may still be charged.
“The Marshall Police Department has been incredibly diligent in what they are doing, and they have been great about keeping me in the loop throughout the investigation,” Cerda said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call MPD at (903) 935-4745. Anonymous tips can be called in to Marshall/Harrison County Crime stoppers at (903) 935-9969.