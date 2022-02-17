The family of a Marshall woman struck and killed by two different vehicles less than a week ago say they are devastated by the loss of their mother, grandmother and friend.
Angela Reena Flamer died on Friday, Feb. 11.
Flamer’s only daughter, Jacqueline Verge, described her mother as a loving and caring person, someone who would give you the shirt off of her back if you needed it.
“She was goofy, if you saw her you were sure to have a fun time,” Verge said, “She didn’t deserve what happened to her, because she was such an amazing person.”
Flamer was walking near the 3600 block of FM 449 in Marshall on Feb. 11 when the Marshall Police Department says she was struck by two different vehicles, around 7 p.m.
At 7:30 p.m., officers arrived on the scene of the hit and run. Flamer was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second driver to strike Flamer, identified by police as Thomas Earl Jackson, 78, of Marshall, stopped after he struck her.
According to police, Jackson was arrested and placed in the Harrison County Jail on Friday on a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. Jackson remained jailed Wednesday, with his bond set at $75,000.
Marshall police are still searching for the first vehicle involved in the hit and run, which they say failed to stop and render aid to Flamer. Officers are requesting anyone with information about the hit and run to contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575.
“I want justice,” Verge said, “I want the person who was driving that first car to come forward, or for the police to figure out who they are, so that they can be brought to justice.”
The loss was compounded for the family, according to Verge, due to the loss of Flamer’s father, and Verge’s grandfather, just a week before the hit and run.
“It has been devastating, the whole family is just devastated by what happened,” Verge said, “And they were so close, she was very close with her Dad, so one right after the other is horrible.”
A GoFundMe page with a goal of $5,000 to help assist in the unexpected costs for funeral expenses for Flamer has been set up to assist the family. Community members can donate to the fund at https://gofund.me/af9a2945.
“I am asking for people to please continue to pray for the Flamer and Verge family. I am asking them to please help this family out by making a monetary donation to the gofundme page and or to take any donations to Black’s Funeral Home c/o Angela Flamer,” Demetria McFarlandm with Marshall Against Violence said, “Most importantly I am asking if anyone was in the vicinity of this accident to please contact the Marshall Police Department and share anything they can recall during the time prior to and after this tragic accident.”
McFarland said that the organization hopes to see the Marshall Police Department bring the responcible parties to justice, and asked that anyone in the vicinity during the crime come forward with information.
She asked that any business owners, neighbors or community members who may have been driving by around the time of the incident on Friday come forward with any photos, videos or information they have from that time.
“I have assured Jacqueline she have the full assistance of Marshall Against Violence, as we share our efforts in regards to her and Angela’s loved ones and friends receiving closure,” McFarland said.
Additionally, on Friday Feb. 18, MAV is planning a balloon release to honor Flamer and her life, at 4 p.m. in the open lot next door to the 1006 Lothrop St. property. Community members are asked to bring balloons for the release, with special attention to bringing both red and pink balloons, Flamer’s favorite colors.
“I was told this is the area Angela was raised up at. We want to celebrate her life and not the tragedy that took her life. We want her family, friends, coworkers and loved ones to embrace the hugs, love and smiles Angela gave them while she was here,” McFarland said, “During a time like this, we have to embrace the good the bad, the highs the lows, the ups and downs of that person’s life because that’s all they have right now.”
Anyone in need of any additional information about donations to the family or regarding the balloon release later this week can contact Demetria McFarland at (903) 930-8783.