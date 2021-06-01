Memorial Day weekend served as a painful reminder for the children of slain former Marshall firefighter and TxDOT inspector, Danny Duncan, as they visited his grave with his favorite lunch, on Friday, to observe the fourth anniversary of his death.
“They got Sonic corn dogs, which is their daddy’s favorite,” an emotional Christiana Stebens, Dunan’s ex-wife and the mother of his three children, shared.
“She,” Stebans said of their now teenage daughter, Ana, “texted and said we’re going to have lunch with daddy.”
May 28, 2017, will always be a day Duncan’s family will never forget, his children’s maternal aunt, Karrie Crosby, said.
“They went to the grave (Friday) and took corn dogs and memorialized their dad; but that doesn’t bring him back,” said Crosby.
“What I want is for people to realize is there are three children that are victims beyond the person who was murdered,” she said. “As of (May 28), four years ago today, my niece and two nephews have not forgotten; and every day, every time that they realize that justice has not been served, it’s a reminder to them that somebody has perpetrated an act against their father and justice has not been served.”
Duncan’s cousin, Sandy Duncan, was arrested March 2018 and indicted on a charge of murder for the May 2017 Memorial Day weekend death. After arraignment, Duncan later posted a pre-set bond of $100,000 and was released.
He’s been out on bond since, with no jail time or day in court. The seemingly delayed justice has been agonizing for the Danny Duncan family as they’ve endured several continuances in the case and delays over the past four years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and continuances requested by the defendant.
The case has now been set to go to trial on August 30, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office confirmed. The victim’s family hopes that the trial will proceed, this time.
“We’re kind of holding our breath. We’ve been here …done this multiple times; and each time there’s been some excuse,” said Stebens.
“Four years is a long time to be waiting for justice when from the beginning there was no doubt who created this crime,” added Crosby.
“No punishment could ever amount to taking someone’s life, but my two nephews and niece deserve some sense of justice,” she continued.
“It’s a hard lesson for a (now) 12-year-old, a 20-year-old and a 16-year-old to learn, but we are well ready for there to be some closure for what has been a long four years,” said Crosby.
Background
The victim, 44-year-old Danny Duncan, died from what officials first investigated as an accidental shooting. Both the suspect and the victim, along with the victim’s brother, William Duncan, Jr., were reportedly floating down the Little Cypress River on a frog-gigging trip in the early morning hours of May 28th, 2017.
Then-Marion County Sheriff David McKnight reported at the time that the group had taken a boat onto the bayou from the Highway 134 access. And according to the preliminary investigation, Sandy Duncan, the gunshot victim’s cousin, was shooting at a snake when he laid the gun down and it went off, hitting Danny Duncan. Duncan died from a single gunshot wound.
“This incident was first reported as accidental, and circumstances warranted further investigation, which resulted in Sandy Duncan’s indictment by a Marion County grand jury,” the former sheriff said, at the time.
Officials reported that the boat was launched into the water late that Friday night. The group was still out there early Saturday morning when 911 dispatchers received a call at 4:45 a.m., alerting them of a gunshot victim.
“They were frog gigging and there was some alcohol involved,” McKnight said at the time.
Sandy Duncan, who had the gun, sustained a gunshot wound to the hand. The victim’s brother, William, was taken to the hospital for chest pains. Both witnesses were interviewed.
Seeking justice
As a trial date nears, the Danny Duncan family said it’s just a matter of trusting the system.
“We are long past speedy justice,” said Crosby.
“There are three children that wonder why their father was killed and no one has been held accountable for that,” said Crosby. “Sooner or later there has to be some closure so they can move on with their lives. Until that happens to you, you have no idea what that is like.”
Crosby said they aren’t seeking revenge, just justice.
“We’re not about vengeance, but there is some sense of accountability,” said Crosby. “Be accountable, step up, take ownership for the choices that you make and understand that the choices you make affect other people in ways that are far reaching and everlasting.”
“Whether or not this person serves a day in jail, there should be some measure of accountability,” she said.
It saddens her that the victim’s children don’t have their father to journey through life with.
“Three kids are fatherless because of someone else’s choice,” said Crosby. “Their dad is not here to see them graduate and get married and have grandchildren.”
Christiana Stebens, the mother of Duncan’s three children, is also heartbroken by the missed milestones.
“My daughter turned 16 this year and she didn’t want to have a Sweet 16 party because her daddy couldn’t be there,” shared Stebens. “She turned 16 on April 6 and that was just really hard.”
Stebens said even the recent engagement of her oldest son is tough, because their dad isn’t here to celebrate it.
“My children have completely rearranged their lives,” she said, sharing how they’ve moved to a different school district to try to get some peace and avoid encountering the defendant, who they would often see at school activities.
“We moved schools — everything,” said Stebens.
Stebens said her oldest son even gave up his scholarship to Baylor University after a semester, so he could move closer to home in order to make trial dates, only to see them constantly postponed.
“They had a trial date and so my son left Baylor and came to ETBU so he could be here for the trial; and, you know, they canceled it,” Stebens recalled, breaking down.
Thus, “the impact this has had on his life, and we’re still waiting (for justice), it’s just insane to me,” said Stebens.
Stebens said the wait has been so traumatic for her children that her daughter, who just completed her sophomore year in high school, started a “Justice Seekers” support group page on Facebook as a platform to bring attention to the matter and keep her father’s memory alive.
“We just want to bring life to this situation. That’s kind of why Anna started this Facebook page,” said Stebens. “She doesn’t want people to forget.
“It’s been a long four years, not only in waiting for the justice to come about the right way but also in trying to build with my kids,” she added. Nevertheless, “I tell them, no matter what, when we finally do go to court, my children will walk out of there free because we’re going to forgive him — not because he deserves it, but to do what God wants us to do in our lives we have to forgive, so we will.”