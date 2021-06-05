Anthony “Boogie” Thomas was 24 years old on June 4, 2004 when he was found dead in his doorway at 2711 W. Grand Ave from five gunshot wounds.
On Friday this week, the family of Thomas mourned his loss, recognizing the 17 year anniversary of their baby brother’s murder without justice being done for the crime.
“The main thing that we want people to realize after 17 years is that we want closure and justice,” said Demetria McFarland, Thomas’s sister and President of Marshall Against Violence. “Boogie didn’t do anything to anything, and we want to know who did it and why.”
Thomas is the youngest of 16 children, with McFarland stating that they were all very close growing up. In fact, when her mother died in 1996, McFarland said that she took custody of two of her younger siblings, including Thomas, when she was only 26.
Older siblings of Thomas describe him as an honest, relaxed person, that kept out of trouble and was kind to everyone he met. Thomas grew up in the Marshall area, surrounded by his large family, and stayed in the area working after graduating from high school.
“He had his head on straight, he went to college and when he decided that wasn’t what he wanted anymore I got him a job,” said Kelvin Thomas, Boogie’s older brother. “He was working, he had a car, he was doing what you were supposed to.”
On the night of the murder, two eye witnesses told the Marshall Police Department that they saw the flash of the gun, and saw a Black man with short, almost shaved hair, flee the scene and run to a waiting truck. The truck then fled the scene with the man in the passengers seat, driving towards Hallsville.
McFarland and other siblings of Thomas’s heard information circling around the community indicating one specific person, that they said they brought to the attention of the Marshall Police Department.
In fact, in 2018 a Harrison County grand jury indicted Jerold Lynn Gaut for the 2004 murder, though the indictment was later dismissed before it got to trial for lack of evidence. The motion to dismiss was signed at the time by McFarland and then Harrison County District Attorney Coke Solomon.
Gaut was serving a 25-year sentence in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) on a charge of aggravated sexual assault from a Dec. 13, 2004 incident at the time of the indictment.
No new arrest or trial has been set as of 2021 regarding the case.
The family stated that they feel race played a major role in the handling of their brothers case, expressing frustration over what appears to them as lack of detective work.
“It’s because we’re Black,” Kelvin Thomas said, “They heard that it was a Black on Black crime and they decided not to look into it.”
McFarland said that on June 5, 2004, the day after the incident, she called the Marshall Police Department to check in on the case only to be told the detectives assigned to it were off for the weekend.
“Those initial 48 hours are crucial to any case, and they were not looking for information or anything about my brother over that weekend,” she said.
The majority of cold cases in Marshall, based on an updated list provided by the MPD in January 2021, are involving victims of color. Out of 15 cold cases, 13 of the murder victims were people of color and two were white.
These cases include:
- Billy Ray Shahan, a white man who was found dead on April 4, 1976 at a vacant lot at the corner of West Grand Avenue and Ward Street. The manner of death was blunt force trauma to the head.
- Albertus Lewis, a black man who was found dead on March 26, 1987 inside of a residence at 1610 University Ave. He was strangled to death in what was a possible robbery.
- Armentha Covington, a black woman who died Feb. 19, 1992. Her body was found at the Old Rivera Club property on 2109 Southwest Road, off MLK Boulevard. She suffered blunt force trauma to the head and torso.
- Romeo Woolen, a black man who died Aug. 4, 1993. He was found with a gunshot wound inside of his vehicle at the intersection of Hank and Summit Streets.
- Neisha King, a black woman who died on June 28, 1995. She was found in the street with a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Milton Street at Spring Street.
- Edgar “Poo” Dawson, a black man who died Feb. 21, 1997. He was found inside of his vehicle in his driveway at 305 Nolan St. with a gunshot wound. East Texas Violent Crimes Task Force assisted in this investigation.
- Jaden Houston, a black man who died June 10, 1998. He was found inside of his vehicle in a vacant lot in the 2500 block of Hunt Street with a gunshot wound. East Texas Violent Crimes Task Force assisted in this investigation.
- Dan K. Tatum, a black man who died on March 17, 2010. The 48-year-old was found shot to death on the side of the roadway in the 1900 block of Tolivar Street. An FBI agent has assisted in this investigation.
- Anthon Colton, a black man who died Aug. 4, 2015. He was found lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of Ralph and Stanley Streets. He was 34.
- Paul “Bucket Man” Sparks Sr., a black man who died Nov. 28, 2016. He was discovered with a gunshot wound at 1508 Grafton St. He was 64.
- Carlos Flores, a Hispanic man who was found shot to death on Dec. 22, 2016 in the yard of a residence at 300 N. Hazelwood St. He was 42.
- Patricia Wilson, a black woman who died Sept. 17, 1998. She was discovered shot to death inside of her business, Pat’s Barbershop, at 1606 University Ave. East Texas Violent Crimes Task Force assisted in this investigation.
- Wayne Passer, a white, homeless man who died July 6, 2006. He was found with multiple stab wounds in a wooded area behind Rudy’s Gas station at 5803 East End Blvd. South.
- Ray Woodkins Jr., a black man who was originally reported as a missing person from Marshall and died sometime between Aug. 3, 2006 and Oct. 2, 2006. His body was located on Willie Knighton Road in Harrison County. The manner of death is believed to be a homicide, but it has been listed undetermined by the pathologist, Marshall police said.
- Graylon Williams, a black man who was 24 years old was killed Jan. 4, 2008, at the Sweet Stop Gas station in the 1100 block of West Grand Avenue.
McFarland encouraged anyone in the community with information regarding any cold cases to come forward and contact the MPD at (903) 935-4575 or leave an anonymous tip with the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.