Thanks to a partnership between Mission Marshall and Marshall Homecare and Hospice, elders in need of a fan to help cool down from the summer heat will be able to stop and get one today, as long as supplies last.
Marshall Homecare and Hospice has collected 75 fans to distribute at Mission Marshall from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, for those who are 65 and older. Those who are parents or guardians of children under the age of 5 can also come from 2:46 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. Fans are first come, first serve and numbers to receive a fan will begin being distributed at 1:30 p.m., according to Mission Marshall Executive Director Misty Scott.
“We have an awesome partnership with Marshall Homecare and Hospice,” she said. “They have a heart for people.”
Any fans left after the most vulnerable population is served will be available for the general public.
“We could definitely use some more fans if anyone can donate some,” she said.
Those who may want to donate food items to Mission Marshall are encouraged to purchase greens such as turnip, collard and spinach in cans.
“We are really starting to see the effects of people needing food,” Scott said. “We are hoping for the best.”
According to Scott, though people laid off in the beginning of the pandemic were able to use stimulus funds, that money is gone and layoffs have continued.
Recently, the pantry has reopened to public though volunteers are retrieving food from a list and delivering it over to the clients so social distancing is still done.
“We are still praying with people, offering even a minute of friendship since so many people are isolated right now,” Scott said.
Those needing food are able to receive items from Mission Marshall once each calendar month.
The pantry is open from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each Monday, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of each month.
Due to the coronavirus, the pantry has also started a senior citizens hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. each Tuesday.
The pantry is located at 2109 S. Washington (at the corner of South Washington and Pinecrest).
For more information call 903-472-4944.