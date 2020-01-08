The band Farewell Angelina is scheduled to perform at Memorial City Hall on Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $20 and are available online at www.memorialcityhall.com or by calling 903-934-7992, tickets will also be available at the door.
According to Glen Banhart with Memorial City Hall the band was named after a Bob Dylan song, Farewell Angelina, and is an all-female country group with four powerhouse vocalists, dynamic songwriters and accomplished multi-instrumentalists.
"Their stellar blend of heart-stopping harmonies over blazing double violins and guitars has earned soaring praise across the board," Banhart said.
Band member Nicole Witt said that the group has been together for five years after all meeting as members of the Nashville music scene.
They have been recognized by Rolling Stone as one of the top 10 bands to watch, being described as "wickedly smart songwriting delivered with a healthy dash of sass... deft playing... into one sonic knockout punch" by the magazine.
Witt described the bands music as "the Eagles meets the Dixie Chicks" but still very much country.
"We are very high energy," Witt said. "We love to get the audience involved and we love to perform."
Farewell Angelina performs both original music, as well as covers of well known songs. The group does not stick to the country genre though, covering both rock and pop songs among others.
"We aren't afraid to try something different," she said.
The group will be on tour this year, with many big things ahead in 2020 according to Witt.
While no members of the group have been to Marshall before, Witt said that the whole band, but especially herself, have a deep love for the state of Texas.
"I love Texas, I have worked with a lot of Texas musicians and I love the music that comes from there," Witt said. "I am so excited to be touring in that state."
She said that the band plans to meet every interested community member after the show, and that they love meeting with fans.
"Our fans are our friends, they are closer to us than family," Witt said. "We always love to stay as late as we need to to make sure everyone has an appropriate amount of hugs from each of us."
For more information on the band, or to listen to their music or check out other upcoming tour dates community members can go to the bands website at www.farewellangelinamusic.com.
This concert was sponsored by the Marshall Arts League.